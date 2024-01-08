NFL

Giants’ DC Wink Martindale is expected to return in 2024 along with OC Mike Kafka

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
It’s safe to say that the 2023 season did not go the way the New York Giants hoped it would. In 2022 the team went 9-7-1 in Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach. New York won a playoff game for the first time since Super Bowl 46 and the team’s trajectory was upward. The Giants even added a few pieces through free agency to boost their roster.

However, the Giants started the season on a rough note and were not able to find any consistency in 2023. New York finished with a 6-11 record and they have the 6th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking to the media today, GM Joe Schoen announced the Giants expect to bring back DC Wink Martindale and OC Mike Kafka for next season. The Giants want continuity moving forward and keeping Martindale and Kafka helps.

Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka are expected to return for the Giants in 2024


Don “Wink” Martindale is in his second season as the defensive coordinator of the Giants. He’s one of the most well-respected coordinators in the league. Martindale is known for his unique style of defense and always keeping the offense on their toes. In 2023, the Giants’ defense finished 26th out of 32 teams, allowing (23.9) points per game. They were also 27th out of 32 teams allowing (361.7) yards per game in 2023. Despite the down year for the Giants, Martindale is still expected to return in 2024.

The offense is where New York struggled the most in 2023. Injuries plagued them at QB all season long and left the team in a tough spot. Mike Kafka was the offensive coordinator again in 2023 after his first season with the Giants in 2022. New York averaged (15.6) points per game this season, the third worst in the NFL. Their (169.8) passing yards per game was the second-worst in the league this season. General manager Joe Schoen already noted the team is going to add another QB to their roster this offseason.


A 6-11 record is not where the Giants expected to be in 2023. They’ll look to build off the momentum they built at the end of the season. New York finished the year on a 4-3 run and there are some positives from this season. However, there is also a lot the Giants need to clean up if they want to compete with the top teams in the NFC. For now, Giants fans will be waiting to see what position the team drafts with their sixth overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

