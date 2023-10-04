Evan Neal Calls Giants Fans “Fair Weather”, Says “Boo Louder”

The offensive line for the New York Giants put on one of the more pathetic performances you will see from an NFL unit. They were a jumbled mess on Monday night, allowing a whopping 11 sacks on quarterback Daniel Jones at the hands of the Seahawks, who handed the Giants their third loss of the young season.

Evan Neal Calls Out Giants Fans After Monday Night Debacle

Evan Neal blocked Darren Waller and caused an INT 💀 pic.twitter.com/hz4tPwJCWw — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 3, 2023

One of the members of that offensive line was Evan Neal, who had a noticeably bad performance in Week 4. He allowed a handful of sacks himself, and the highlight of one particular play show him pushing his own teammate off of a block to allow a free rush on the quarterback.

The fans at MetLife Stadium booed, and rightfully so. The Giants had plenty to prove after their slow start and a chance to do so in front of a national audience, but were embarrassed throughout the contest by Seattle. The anger and ire continued on social media, where fans called out Neal and his teammates for the poor play thus far in 2023.

“Boo Louder” Says Neal On Fan Reaction

Evan Neal Rips Giants Fans, Calls Them ‘Sheep,’ ‘Bandwagoners’ https://t.co/pBbrL1gu4I — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 4, 2023

Neal has not taken kindly to the criticism. Reporter Darryl Slater asked Neal about how he felt regarding the situation, and he had some choice words for the fans in New York City:

“They were booing us, so I said, ‘Boo louder’…because that just further shows that people are fair-weather…Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building. So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? I’m just going to focus on Evan — and getting better. I honestly do not care what anybody has to say about Evan Neal, because they’re going to talk anyway”

Going after the fan base is certainly an interesting choice. Neal doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to any back and forth, considering he is graded as the 68th ranked tackle in the NFL (out of 71). There was hope that he could turn things around in his second professional season after a shaky rookie year, but it doesn’t look like he has improved his game all that much.

Neal was the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

