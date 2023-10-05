Miami Dolphins had their unbeaten start to the season brought to a halt by the Bills last weekend and this week they will look to bounce back when they take on the Giants. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Dolphins vs Giants Picks

De’Von Achane Anytime TD Scorer (-110)

Tua Tagovailoa Over 284.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Dolphins vs Giants Pick 1: De’Von Achane Anytime TD Scorer (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first tip for this Sunday’s game is for the in form De’Von Achane to record a touchdown against the New York Giants. Achane has been in some serious form to begin the NFL season, with the running back scoring four touchdowns in his three games so far this year.

With two TD’s against the Bills last weekend in a tightly fought affair, Achane looked really dangerous with the football and his quick feet were far too sharp for the Buffalo defence.

We are confident that Achane can get a TD on Sunday afternoon, with the 21-year-old in the form of his life and the Dolphins looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss against Buffalo.

Dolphins vs Giants Pick 2: Tua Tagovailoa Over 284.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

We are backing Tua Tagovailoa to put up some impressive passing yards yet again this weekend, with the Dolphins quarterback hoping to bounce back from defeat against the Bills last week.

Tagovailoa has recorded the over for this weekend’s passing yards prop in two different games so far this season, with the Miami orchestrator missing out last weekend by just two yards.

The Giants have given up over 285 passing yards in defence on just one occasion so far this season, but we believe that New York will struggle to contain Tua who is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Dolphins vs Giants Odds and Line

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins: -600 | New York Giants: +450

Miami Dolphins: -600 | New York Giants: +450 Point Spread: Dolphins (-11.0) -110 | Giants (+11.0) -110

Dolphins (-11.0) -110 | Giants (+11.0) -110 Total Points: Over 48.5 –110 | Under 48.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like