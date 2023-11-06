Injuries on offense have absolutely plagued the New York Giants on offense this season. Their offensive line was finally healthy for the first time yesterday. However, that didn’t matter much when starting QB Daniel Jones was injured and had to leave early in Week 9 vs. the Raiders.

Jones did not return and undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito finished the game. New York’s starting QB is feared to have torn his ACL and could miss the rest of the 2023 season. Just devastating for a Giants offense that was already struggling mightily on offense. With backup QB Tyrod Taylor on the IR, Tommy DeVito will be the starter for at least the next three weeks.

It’s gone from bad to worse for the Giants after Daniel Jones’ injury in Week 9

From @GMFB: The #Giants appear to have lost QB Daniel Jones for the season with a torn ACL, pending the MRI; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts battled through a knee injury; TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm fracture, will have surgery likely today.



In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Daniel Jones injured his neck vs. the Dolphins. The 26-year-old missed three weeks with that injury and was able to return in Week 9 vs. the Raiders. Jones then suffered a non-contact injury vs. Las Vegas and had to leave the game. He didn’t return and the initial reports say Jones might have torn his ACL. If that’s the case, his 2023 will be over.

This season, Jones has started six games for the Giants. He only finished four of them fully. He left early in Week 5 with a neck injury and left Week 9 early with a knee injury. Tough injury luck for Jones who was signed to a four-year, $160 million deal by the Giants this offseason. Moving forward, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will be the starter until Tyrod Taylor returns.

That was about as silent of a Giants’ locker room after a loss that I’ve seen in 13 years on the beat.

That was about as silent of a Giants' locker room after a loss that I've seen in 13 years on the beat.

And I have witnessed some crushing post-game scenes. Justin Pugh summed it up on the likely torn ACL for Daniel Jones: "I just can't think of a more worst-case scenario for a…



Daniel Jones was never the QB that GM Joe Schoen wanted to have. but the team was forced to sign Jones. He won New York a playoff game in 2022. Finding a starting QB is not easy in the NFL and the Giants had to stick with Jones. From what they’ve seen in 2023, the Giants’ front office might be in the process of looking for their guy at QB.

When Jones resigned with New York after the 2022 season, the Giants structured his contract in a particular way. Joe Schoen and the Giants can get out of their deal with Jones after two seasons. They would be forced to owe Jones roughly $60 million if he were let go before June 1, 2025.