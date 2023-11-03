Injuries to the offensive line have derailed the Giants’ 2023 season through eight games. By no means would they have a winning record even if they were healthy, but backups across the board don’t help. The Giants have not had a healthy offensive line since Week 1 vs. the Cowboys.

Luckily for the Giants, they are in a position to get both of their starting tackles back this week vs. the Raiders. Andrew Thomas has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 1. Evan Neal has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said both players will likely be questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal will be huge additions to New York’s offensive line this Sunday if they play

We’ll obviously see if Thomas and Neal get back into the lineup. They’re close. Just how close? We will find out. https://t.co/1KIPsZlhu4 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 3, 2023



Since Week 2, the Giants have been using a makeshift offensive line. They’ve had to shuffle players around and even sign players who were not on active rosters. That plays into why the Giants have one of the worst offenses in the league this season and a 2-6 record. In Week 1, Andrew Thomas injured his hamstring vs. the Cowboys. He tried returning after a few games of rest, by had a setback in that process.

The 2022 second-team All-Pro selection has missed the past seven games in a row for the Giants. However, there’s a chance he plays this Sunday vs. the Raiders. With Daniel Jones returning in Week 9, the Giants would love to have his All-Pro LT back to block for him. We’ll have to wait and see.

Brian Daboll says Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas have had “good days” in their recovery this week pic.twitter.com/iaQBnLL3HV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 3, 2023



Along with Thomas, RT Evan Neal has a chance to return in Week 9 for the Giants. He’s missed the last two games in a row with an ankle injury. Neal has had a shaky start to his career with the Giants and he’ll have a big test this Sunday. Raiders’ Maxx Crosby primarily lines up over the RT on defense. That means Neal is going to have his hands full trying to block the two-time Pro Bowl DE. Regardless, having their starters back and healthy is the most important thing for New York. They’re desperate for a win after a crushing loss to the Jets in Week 8.