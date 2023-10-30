NFL

Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact, giving him a realistic chance to play in Week 9

Daniel Jones Giants pic 2
Daniel Jones Giants pic 2

As a whole, the Giants have been arguably the worst offensive team in the NFL this season. They’re averaging (11.9) points through their first eight games. Additionally, the team has a 2-6 record, far from where they were in 2022. Starting QB Daniel Jones has also missed the last three games in a row with a neck injury. 

In the Giants’ Week 8 contest vs. the Jets, backup QB Tyrod Taylor injured his ribs. That left Brian Daboll and the Giants in a tough spot. Practice squad QB and NJ native Tommy DeVito had to finish the game for Big Blue. Luckily, it was reported today that Daniel Jones was cleared for contact. That at least gives Jones a realistic chance to start this Sunday for the Giants.

Daniel Jones could start Week 9 for the Giants after missing the last three games in a row with a neck injury

The Giants and Jets went to OT yesterday in what was a sloppy game all around from both offenses. Each side only scored one touchdown and the Jets won 13-10 after a collapse by the Giants. Their offense set an NFL record with -8 passing yards vs. the Jets. Yes, you’re reading that correctly. Negative eight passing yards and the Giants still almost won!

That goes to show how limited the Giants were with Tommy DeVito at QB when Tyrod Taylor went out. The Giants stuck to the run game and tried winning the game on the ground. It almost worked out for New York, but it wasn’t enough to win. After terrible QB play in Week 8, the Giants need Daniel Jones back in Week 9 to at least have a chance at winning vs. the Raiders.


According to Giants beat reporters, Daniel Jones was actually cleared for contact yesterday by doctors prior to their game vs. the Jets. However, Jones had not taken any contact at practice this week and it would not have been right for him to start on such short notice. However, Jones is good to go at practice this week and that almost certainly means he’ll play in Week 9. At this point, the Giants are just trying to put a solid team win together to have some pride. At 2-6, they will not be making the postseason in 2023.

