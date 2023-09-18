For the New York Giants, the first six quarters of the 2o23 season were disastrous. They lost in Week 1 40-0 to Dallas and were outscored 20-0 at halftime in Week 2 vs. Arizona. However, the Giants flipped the switch and halftime and found a way to get back into the game.

Daniel Jones had been criticized by the media this offseason for the money he was paid by the Giants. While Week 1 was horrible, to say the least, Week 2 was different. He helped lead the Giants on an incredible second-half comeback. Jones is the first player in Giants history to have 250 pass yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in a game.

Daniel Jones led the Giants on an incredible second-half comeback to stun the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

Daniel Jones in the second half: 🔥 17/21

🔥 317 total yards

🔥 3 total TDs

🔥 led 21-point comeback win (📸 @Giants) pic.twitter.com/PnjDND0c6w — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2023

In the first half of Week 2, the Giants were not ready for the Arizona Cardinals. With Joshua Dobbs as their QB, the Cardinals have nothing to lose this season. They gave New York a sucker punch in the first half and had a 20-0 lead. Luckily, the Giants had the ball at halftime and came out with a huge opening drive. On their first play, Jones found rookie WR Jailin Hyatt for a huge 58-yard completion.

After that, Jones capped off that drive with a rushing touchdown and made it a two-score game. However, the Cardinals responded on their next drive and went back up by three scores, 28-7. The Giants’ defense would keep Arizona scoreless for the remainder of the game. Their defense made a lot of big stops to get the offense back on the field.

Daniel Jones is the 1st player in @Giants history with 250 Pass yards, 50 Rush yards, 2 Pass TD and a Rush TD in a GAME. He did this in the 2nd HALF. The only other player to do this in a half since 2000 was Michael Vick at Washington in 2010.#NFL — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) September 18, 2023



As a whole, the Giants’ offense looked much better in the second half of Week 2. That was because of Daniel Jones’ poise and confidence at QB. The Giants had a number of wins last season where they had to fight from behind in the second half. Jones was able to play his best football when it mattered most and led the Giants to a 21-point comeback and the win.

He had 317 total yards and 3 total touchdowns in the second half vs. Arizona. The 26-year-old was paid to be that type of player for the Giants and he delivered in Week 2. However, the Giants’ win did come at a price yesterday. Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley injured his right ankle in the final minutes of yesterday’s win. He’ll have an MRI done today to determine the severity.