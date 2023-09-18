NFL

Giants’ Daniel Jones was dominant in the second half to help New York pull of a 21-point comeback in Week 2

Zach Wolpin
For the New York Giants, the first six quarters of the 2o23 season were disastrous. They lost in Week 1 40-0 to Dallas and were outscored 20-0 at halftime in Week 2 vs. Arizona. However, the Giants flipped the switch and halftime and found a way to get back into the game. 

Daniel Jones had been criticized by the media this offseason for the money he was paid by the Giants. While Week 1 was horrible, to say the least, Week 2 was different. He helped lead the Giants on an incredible second-half comeback. Jones is the first player in Giants history to have 250 pass yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in a game.

Daniel Jones led the Giants on an incredible second-half comeback to stun the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

In the first half of Week 2, the Giants were not ready for the Arizona Cardinals. With Joshua Dobbs as their QB, the Cardinals have nothing to lose this season. They gave New York a sucker punch in the first half and had a 20-0 lead. Luckily, the Giants had the ball at halftime and came out with a huge opening drive. On their first play, Jones found rookie WR Jailin Hyatt for a huge 58-yard completion.

After that, Jones capped off that drive with a rushing touchdown and made it a two-score game. However, the Cardinals responded on their next drive and went back up by three scores, 28-7. The Giants’ defense would keep Arizona scoreless for the remainder of the game. Their defense made a lot of big stops to get the offense back on the field.


As a whole, the Giants’ offense looked much better in the second half of Week 2. That was because of Daniel Jones’ poise and confidence at QB. The Giants had a number of wins last season where they had to fight from behind in the second half. Jones was able to play his best football when it mattered most and led the Giants to a 21-point comeback and the win.

He had 317 total yards and 3 total touchdowns in the second half vs. Arizona. The 26-year-old was paid to be that type of player for the Giants and he delivered in Week 2. However, the Giants’ win did come at a price yesterday. Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley injured his right ankle in the final minutes of yesterday’s win. He’ll have an MRI done today to determine the severity.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
