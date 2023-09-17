Betting tips

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

After both losing their first game of the season last weekend, the Arizona Cardinals take on New York Giants in week 2 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cardinals vs Giants Picks 

  • New York Giants -4.0 (-115)
  • Saquon Barkley over 71.5 rushing yards (-110)
Cardinals vs Giants Pick 1: Giants -4.0 (-115 with BetOnline)

Although they were a huge disappointment in week one against the Dallas Cowboys, we are backing the New York Giants to get back to winning ways this weekend when they visit University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Giants lost 40-0 in the late kick off in the NFL last weekend, but the Cowboys looked like a seriously dangerous prospect going forward with Dan Prescott once again co-ordinating the offence.

The Cardinals are also looking for their first win of the season this weekend, but they could struggle against Giants after a narrow defeat to the Washington Commanders last week.

Cardinals vs Giants Pick 2: Saquon Barkley over 71.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s match is for Giants running back Saquon Barkley to record over 71 rushing yards. Barkley kicked off his season with a good performance against the Cowboys, despite getting a hammering.

Barkley managed to rush 51 yards last weekend as his side were dominated all over the field, so this week he could find life easier against a poor Cardinals defence.

The 26-year-old had 13 carries last weekend and after recording 295 carries for 1,312 yards last season, it should be no difficult task for Barkley to hit his rushing yards prop for 72 yards this week.

Cardinals vs Giants Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals: +175 | New York Giants: -210
  • Point Spread: Arizona Cardinals (+4.0) -105 | New York Giants (-4.0) -115
  • Total Points: Over 39.5 –110 | Under 39.5 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
