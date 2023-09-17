After both losing their first game of the season last weekend, the Arizona Cardinals take on New York Giants in week 2 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cardinals vs Giants Picks

New York Giants -4.0 (-115)

Saquon Barkley over 71.5 rushing yards ( -110 )

Cardinals vs Giants Pick 1: Giants -4.0 (-115 with BetOnline)

Although they were a huge disappointment in week one against the Dallas Cowboys, we are backing the New York Giants to get back to winning ways this weekend when they visit University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Giants lost 40-0 in the late kick off in the NFL last weekend, but the Cowboys looked like a seriously dangerous prospect going forward with Dan Prescott once again co-ordinating the offence.

The Cardinals are also looking for their first win of the season this weekend, but they could struggle against Giants after a narrow defeat to the Washington Commanders last week.

Cardinals vs Giants Pick 2: Saquon Barkley over 71.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s match is for Giants running back Saquon Barkley to record over 71 rushing yards. Barkley kicked off his season with a good performance against the Cowboys, despite getting a hammering.

Barkley managed to rush 51 yards last weekend as his side were dominated all over the field, so this week he could find life easier against a poor Cardinals defence.

The 26-year-old had 13 carries last weekend and after recording 295 carries for 1,312 yards last season, it should be no difficult task for Barkley to hit his rushing yards prop for 72 yards this week.

Cardinals vs Giants Odds and Line

Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals: +175 | New York Giants: -210

Arizona Cardinals: +175 | New York Giants: -210 Point Spread: Arizona Cardinals (+4.0) -105 | New York Giants (-4.0) -115

Arizona Cardinals (+4.0) -105 | New York Giants (-4.0) -115 Total Points: Over 39.5 –110 | Under 39.5 -110

