Inter Miami will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg and you can find out how to watch the match below.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Lionel Messi and co. will have a huge task on their hands in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 30th as they host Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The opening leg could not have gone much worse for Miami, as goals from Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter earned the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead going into the second-leg.

Javier Mascherano’s side only registered two shots on target during the match despite having almost 70% of the possession.

Since then, Miami suffered another defeat after losing 4-3 at home to FC Dallas in the MLS and come into the second leg against Vancouver with no momentum.

In contrast, the Whitecaps beat Minnesota 3-1 in their most recent fixture and are on a run of eight matches without defeat.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against Vancouver Whitecaps?

The Argentinian icon played 90 minutes in the opening-leg against Vancouver and was rested during Miami’s 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas.

Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also left out of the side, so the former Barcelona quartet are expected to play in the second leg.

How To Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps

TV Channel

Fans will be eagerly awaiting for the chance to watch Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate lineup for Inter Miami and you can do so on Fox Sports 1.

FS1 has been the home for many major matches across the United States and coverage for Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps begins at 7:30 p.m. in preparation for an 8:00 p.m. kick off.

Live Stream

The match is also available to access via a live stream in the United States, as Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps will be shown on FuboTV.

All that is required is a valid FuboTV account and to install the mobile app on your selected device or through a Smart TV.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Full Match Information

⚽ Fixture: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps 📅 Date: Saturday, April 30, 2025

Saturday, April 30, 2025 🕛 Kick-off : 8:00 p.m. (ET)

8:00 p.m. (ET) 🏆 Competition: CONCACAF Champions Cup

CONCACAF Champions Cup 📺 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 🏟 Venue: Chase Stadium

Chase Stadium 🎲 Match Odds: Inter Miami (-188) | Vancouver Whitecaps (+475)