Soccer

How To Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi Final

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Watch Inter Miami Vancouver Whitecaps
Watch Inter Miami Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg and you can find out how to watch the match below.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Lionel Messi and co. will have a huge task on their hands in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 30th as they host Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The opening leg could not have gone much worse for Miami, as goals from Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter earned the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead going into the second-leg.

Javier Mascherano’s side only registered two shots on target during the match despite having almost 70% of the possession.

Since then, Miami suffered another defeat after losing 4-3 at home to FC Dallas in the MLS and come into the second leg against Vancouver with no momentum.

In contrast, the Whitecaps beat Minnesota 3-1 in their most recent fixture and are on a run of eight matches without defeat.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against Vancouver Whitecaps?

The Argentinian icon played 90 minutes in the opening-leg against Vancouver and was rested during Miami’s 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas.

Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also left out of the side, so the former Barcelona quartet are expected to play in the second leg.

How To Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps

TV Channel

Fans will be eagerly awaiting for the chance to watch Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate lineup for Inter Miami and you can do so on Fox Sports 1.

FS1 has been the home for many major matches across the United States and coverage for Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps begins at 7:30 p.m. in preparation for an 8:00 p.m. kick off.

Live Stream

The match is also available to access via a live stream in the United States, as Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps will be shown on FuboTV.

All that is required is a valid FuboTV account and to install the mobile app on your selected device or through a Smart TV.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Full Match Information

  • ⚽ Fixture: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, April 30, 2025
  • 🕛 Kick-off: 8:00 p.m. (ET)
  • 🏆 Competition: CONCACAF Champions Cup
  • 📺 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • 🏟 Venue: Chase Stadium
  • 🎲 Match Odds: Inter Miami (-188) | Vancouver Whitecaps (+475)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Watch Inter Miami Vancouver Whitecaps
Soccer

LATEST How To Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi Final

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 30 2025
Christian Pulisic Trasnfer News
Soccer
Will Christian Pulisic Make MLS Move? Why ‘Captain America’ Has Never Played In Home Nation’s Top League
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025

Despite being labelled ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic has never played in his home nation, but could the American complete a transfer to the MLS? Will Christian Pulisic Leave AC Milan?…

Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham Make History Becoming First Club In English Soccer History To Secure Three Consecutive Promotions
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025

Wrexham FC have made English soccer history by becoming the first club to ever secure three consecutive promotions. Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have guided the Welsh side to…

jadon sancho
Soccer
What Is Next For Jadon Sancho? Premier League Star At Career Crossroad As Chelsea and Manchester United Not Interested
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 26 2025
Darwin Nunez Transfer News
Soccer
Who Will Darwin Nunez Join In Summer Transfer Window? Uruguayan Linked With Move Away From Liverpool Amid Contract Clause Issues
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025
Vinicius Jr Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Shuts Down Rumors Over Vinicius Jr Moving To Saudi Arabia
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
zahawilfried
Soccer
Wilfried Zaha Makes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side After Disappointing Spell In Europe
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
Arrow to top