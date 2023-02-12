American Football

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prop Bet Update: Market Shifts in Favour of Yellow/Green After Lane Johnson Comments

Charlie Rhodes
Gatorade Color Prop Bet
The Gatorade color for the post-match celebratory shower is perhaps one of the quirkier Super Bowl prop bets, but Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has seemingly dropped a revealing tip which has caused the market to shift in favour of yellow/green.

A well-established Super Bowl tradition sees the winning coach drenched in Gatorade, and with three of the last four Super Bowl showers seeing the brand’s most popular blue drink being used, NFL betting sites were expecting a similar theme for this weekend’s showdown with it previously priced at +100.

However, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has thrown a spanner in the works that has caused a seismic shift in the markets, by revealing that the team’s Gatorade color has been yellow/green all season.

This has seen blue drift to a current price of +900 on BetOnline, with yellow/green strongly favoured now at -300 to be the color of the Gatorade shower. Earlier this week, the price for the now-favoured color was as high as +225.

Although it is unclear whether the Chiefs have been using the same yellow/green Gatorade throughout the season, around 39% of all the money wagered on this particular market has been in its favour, with BetMGM describing it as a ‘significant liability.’

Historically orange has been the most frequently used Gatorade, with five of the total 18 seeing coaches soaked in a wave of the stuff.

Johnson’s comments may have lifted the curtain for bettors, although the market shift represents little value in yellow/green. Orange follows closely in second with a current price of +300.

BetOnline Gatorade Color Prop Bet Odds

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prop Bet Update: Market Shifts in Favour of Yellow/Green After Lane Johnson Comments

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
