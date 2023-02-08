NFL

BetOnline Offering +300 On Winning Gatorade Shower Being Orange At Super Bowl LVII

Paul Kelly
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII which sees the the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs contest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, we have taken a look at some obscure prop bets that you may like. Betting on the winning coach being showered in orange Gatorade looks like a great prop bet ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

+300 Odds On Winning Coach Being Showered In Orange Gatorade

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, BetOnline are offering odds of +300 for the winning coach to be covered in orange Gatorade.

All NFL fans will know that this is a tradition now with the coach of the winning team getting showered in a bucket of Gatorade at full-time.

Since the first coach was covered in Gatorade at the 1986 Super Bowl, there have been 18 occasions in which the winning coach has been showered in Gatorade. Of these 18 times, orange leads the way as the most showered color with five times. Clear and Blue colored Gatorade have been next with four.

The winning Super Bowl coach has been covered in Yellow Gatorade on three occasions, meanwhile purple Gatorade has been the winning shower color twice.

In recent times, blue has been the favored Gatorade color to soak the winning coach in. Three out of the last four Super Bowl’s have resulted in the winning coach getting soaked in blue Gatorade.

However, given the fact that orange has been the shower color on the most occasions, here at SportsLens we think it could feature against at Super Bowl LVII.

Color of Gatorade Poured On Winning Coach Odds

All odds are priced with BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

  • Blue @ +100
  • Yellow/Green/Lime @ +225
  • Orange @ +300
  • Clear/Water @ +1800
  • Purple @ +1800
  • Red/Pink @ +2000

