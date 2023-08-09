Soccer

Gary Neville Urges Liverpool To Sign “Real Deal” Moises Caicedo For £100 million

Sushan Chakraborty
Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Liverpool to drop their pursuit of Romeo Lavia and sign Brighton & Hove Albion man, Moises Caicedo, instead. 

Following the departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool are left without a natural holding midfielder in their squad. They have long been trying to lure Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia away from Southampton but have thus far been unsuccessful. 

Caicedo, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea. It is believed that the Seagulls want around £100 million ($127.30 million) for their midfield powerhouse.

Neville claims Liverpool cannot challenge Manchester City with Lavia

Commenting on the Reds’ midfield conundrum, United icon Neville claimed that Liverpool owners FSG should try to swoop in for Brighton star Caicedo instead of chasing highly-rated midfield prospect Lavia. According to Neville, Premier League contenders Liverpool cannot give Manchester City a run for their money with just a player with potential like Lavia.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Englishman said:

“They should just be going and getting Caicedo now for him and saying ‘there you go, that’s dealt with and sorted, it’s £100 m’, but they’re not, they’re trying to pinch somebody off Southampton for £40 million.

“He’s [Lavia] a good player, don’t get me wrong, but Jurgen Klopp needs the real deal – they can’t do it [challenge Manchester City] with a player that’s got potential, they need to do it with a player that’s real.”

The Reds could use a player like Moises Caicedo

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to be seriously linked with Brighton ace Caicedo, so it is unlikely that a deal would be finalized before September 1. However, if the transfer does take place against all odds, Liverpool would be better for it.

They need a player who can anchor the midfield, and there is hardly a better man for the job than Caicedo. The 21-year-old also has endless stamina, is an excellent tackler, never shies away from a fight, and can also pop up with important goals from time to time.

The Ecuadorian midfielder, who joined Brighton‘s senior team in 2021, has thus far featured in 53 games for them across competitions, scoring twice and claiming three assists. The youngster, who sees his contract expire in June 2027, is currently valued at a staggering $82.32 million (via Transfermarkt).

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
