Soccer

“We’re not very happy as Leicester fans” – Gary Lineker Takes Cheeky Dig at Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Former England international Gary Lineker has taken a sly dig at recently sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman cheekily complained about the timing of the dismissal, saying United could have sacked him after the Carabao Cup Round-of-16 clash with Leicester City on Wednesday, October 30.

On Sunday, October 27, Ten Hag’s Manchester United succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against lower-ranked West Ham United in the Premier League. The defeat — United’s fourth of the Premier League season — left the Red Devils in 14th place with a mere 11 points from nine matches.

Less than 24 hours after Man Utd’s loss, the club announced that Ten Hag had left his role as the club’s manager. The statement also confirmed that assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as the club’s caretaker manager until a permanent manager comes on board.

Gary Lineker Takes Dig at Former Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast after Ten Hag’s dismissal, Lineker said (via Manchester Evening News):

It’ll be interesting to see now. I mean obviously with these things, there’s a bit of a reaction immediately isn’t there? The team looks re-energized when a manager goes, and [new interim boss] Ruud van Nistelrooy will come in.

We’re not very happy as Leicester fans, because we’ve got Man United away in the Carabao Cup, I think it’s Wednesday night. They’ll have a new guy in charge, everybody will be buzzing, I can see it now. So, I mean, couldn’t they have waited until Thursday?!

Manchester United brought Ten Hag on board as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement in the summer of 2022. In his debut season, he took the club to an encouraging third-place finish in the Premier League. However, their good form did not last for long, as United could only manage an eighth-place finish in the English top flight at the end of the 2023-24 season. Overall, Ten Hag managed Manchester United in 128 games, overseeing 72 wins, 20 draws, and 36 defeats.

According to David Ornstein, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to become Ten Hag’s permanent replacement. Talks are ongoing between the manager and the club, and if things go according to plan, the 39-year-old could make his managerial debut in England after the international break in November.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST “We’re not very happy as Leicester fans” – Gary Lineker Takes Cheeky Dig at Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Sporting CP Manager and Manchester United Target Ruben Amorim
Soccer
Report: Ruben Amorim Agrees to Become Next Manchester United Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly agreed to come in as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to pay a hefty settlement…

Lionel Messi has won 8 Ballon d'Or Awards for Argentina
Soccer
Top 5 Nations with the Most Ballon d’Or Wins: Lionel Messi Ensures Top Spot for Argentina
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the Ballon d’Or at the Chatelet Theater in Paris on Monday, October 28, beating outright favorite, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, to the punch. It…

Manchester United Sacks manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy to Serve as Interim Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Trent Alexander-Arnold Is A Real Madrid Target
Soccer
Jamie Carragher: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘Bizarre’ Ballon d’Or Admission Hints at Real Madrid Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Bayern Munich Ace Alphonso Davies Is On Real Madrid and Barcelona's Radar
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Holds Meetings with Entourage of Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Juventus Manager Thiago Motta Facing Challenge From Arsenal and Liverpool
Soccer
Report: Liverpool and Arsenal Both Interested in Juventus Forward
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Arrow to top