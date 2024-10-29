Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly agreed to come in as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to pay a hefty settlement fee to Sporting to prize away their manager.

Manchester United Is Without a Permanent Manager After Erik ten Hag’s Dismissal

On Monday, October 28, Manchester United relieved Ten Hag of his responsibilities as manager. The club hierarchy took the bold step less than a day after Man Utd’s 2-1 defeat to a struggling West Ham United at London Stadium.

United’s official statement read:

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Ten Hag has left Man Utd toiling in 14th place in the Premier League rankings with a mere 11 points after nine fixtures. This is the Mancunians’ worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Ruben Amorim Close to Becoming Man Utd’s Permanent Manager

Manchester United has a decent caretaker manager in Nistelrooy, but with more than 75% of the season left to play, they do not want to continue without a permanent replacement.

According to renowned journalist David Ornstein, Man Utd wants Sporting boss Amorim to fill that position, and the club is already working on making it happen. As per Ornstein, there is a €10 million ($10.8 million) release clause in Amorim’s contract. Portuguese outlet RTP, meanwhile, values the clause at €20 million ($21.6 million). Irrespective of the final number, United has reportedly agreed to foot the bill.

Amorim is reportedly happy to continue with the Sporting project, but an offer from a super club like Manchester United can compel him to reconsider. Negotiations are ongoing between the two parties, and the 39-year-old could come on board after the November international break if things go according to plan.

Amorim has been serving as Sporting’s manager since March 2020. He has won five trophies with the club — two Primeira Liga titles, two Taca da Liga awards, and one Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.