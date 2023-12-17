NFL

Frustrations Show For Aaron Rodgers On Sidelines In Jets Loss To Dolphins

There was more positive news that was released throughout the week regarding Aaron Rodgers. He has been a participant in practice recently and has been progressing enough for the belief to be that he would potentially make his return on Christmas Eve against Washington. One report said that he (somehow) intercepted a pass while playing defensive back against the practice squad, and another was that he would be cleared to play this coming week.

Aaron Rodgers Looking Frustrated During Jets Loss

But based on what we saw from him on the sidelines during the game on Sunday, it appears that Rodgers could be having some doubts about coming back behind the current offensive line for the Jets.

New York was visiting Miami for a divisional game against a Dolphins team coming off of a tough loss last Monday night, and they took out their frustrations on the Jets in Week 15. Mike McDaniel’s team pitched a shutout, winning 30-0 after being in command from the very start. They held the Jets to 103 yards of total offense and forced a change at quarterback.

But the biggest concern on the day and going forward was the play of the offensive line. The Dolphins were dominant in the trenches throughout the game, led by Bradley Chubb who finished with 7 tackles, 7 pressures, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The cameras on CBS’s broadcast continuously panned to Aaron Rodgers standing on the sideline wearing a headset and becoming increasingly frustrated as the woes for his team’s offense continued.

There Is Little Reason For Rodgers To Return At This Point

It was a noticeable transformation from the positivity that he seemed to have early in the game when he was shown by the cameras. The offensive line that he would be playing behind gave up 6 sacks and gave up constant pressure throughout the game, and it appeared as though Rodgers was slowly starting to realize that a quick comeback from an Achilles injury might not be as easy as he thought.

The Jets have been out of contention for a couple of weeks now, and there has been little reason for Aaron Rodgers to rush a return when it comes to actually helping the team. But the all-time great quarterback has made it his mission to see the field again in 2023, and he may be having some serious second thoughts after the rough showing on Sunday.

