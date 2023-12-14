NFL

New Video Shows Aaron Rodgers Making Progress In Injury Rehab

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The progress that Aaron Rodgers has been making during his rehabilitation of his torn Achilles has been well documented. We have gotten weekly updates on his status, through both video evidence of him around the Jets’ facility and from the mouth of the source himself. It has been an impressive and almost body-defying feat for him to be this ready this quickly, though there are still questions about whether a potential return in the final four weeks is a real possibility.

New Video Shows Progress For Aaron Rodgers

But based on some video footage that came out on Thursday, it appears as though Rodgers could be healthy enough to make a cameo appearance or two late in the season.

Mid-December was always a target date, as crazy as many people thought that original notion was. Aaron Rodgers has kept on schedule the entire way, and we were led to believe his prediction with the weekly footage of him roaming the halls underneath MetLife Stadium or getting some practice throws in before games. The Jets recently opened his 21-day practice window, allowing him to return to the field at any time during the span, and it has been reported that he could potentially make his return on Christmas Eve against the Commanders.

A Return Wouldn’t Help The Team Much

His return wouldn’t be for any reason that would help the Jets, in all likelihood. The team had lost five games in a row before beating the Texans this past weekend, and they are a weekend or two away from elimination. If Rodgers were to come back, it would be to provide proof that he accomplished his goal instead of anything that has to do with the team’s success.

The team has obviously struggled with quarterback play in his absence, in a very similar way that they had before his arrival. Zach Wilson has been the starter for a majority of the games, though he was benched in favor of Tim Boyle for a spell when the team needed a shakeup. But Wilson played perhaps the best game of his career this past week, finally showing the rare flashes of what made him a top pick just a few years back.

The Jets will take on the Dolphins this Sunday in Miami.

