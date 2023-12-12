The Miami Dolphins were defeated in historic and embarrassing fashion to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, blowing a 14-point lead with under three minutes to go to spoil their shot at taking over the #1 seed in the AFC. But the team suffered what is perhaps an even bigger loss early in the game when starting center Connor Williams left the field with an apparent leg injury, and the news on Monday is not good for Mike McDaniel’s squad.

Dolphins Get Bad News Day After Historic Loss

Dolphins C Connor Williams suffered a torn ACL last night and is out for the season, per Mike McDaniel — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 12, 2023

In his next-day press conference, the Dolphins head coach gave a short and not-so-sweet update on a couple of the players that went down during Miami’s debacle last night. He started by saying that MVP candidate wide receiver Tyreek Hill was day-to-day with an ankle injury, followed by an update on Williams’ status. McDaniel revealed that Williams would be out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. When a reporter asked if it was a tear, McDaniel confirmed.

It is a crushing blow to an offensive line that has already struggled immensely with injuries. They have had 10 (or more) different combinations of starting 5s this season, caused by the recurring ailments of Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt, and now Connor Williams. Miami’s coaching staff has been applauded for how well the offense has been able to run despite the rotation of starters, but having their three best pieces on the shelf at the same time does not bode well for the stretch run for the Dolphins.

Front Line Issues For Miami Could Spell Doom Down The Stretch

The #Dolphins had a team pass-blocking grade of 54.9 last night, their third-lowest mark of the season Not surprisingly, the two that were worse also resulted in a loss (Bills, Eagles)#FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) December 12, 2023

It will be difficult, or nearly impossible, for Miami to replace Williams. They have tried, with minimal success, to have Liam Eichenberg move over to snapping duties, but that has proven to have its issues. McDaniel said that Lester Cotton has been taking practice reps at the position as well.

Miami is now 9-4, and instead of being in first place at the top of the AFC, they are now looking in the rearview at the Chiefs and Jaguars in the standings, and the threat of the Buffalo Bills making a run at the AFC East is becoming more real with every passing week.

The Dolphins will take on the New York Jets next week at home, a game for which they are favored by 8.5 points.