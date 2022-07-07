Frankie Dettori Rides Winner For Gosden at Newmarket Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori rides a winner on the opening day of the Newmarket July Festival by steering home Mighty Ulysses for trainer John and Thady Gosden – the perfect tonic to put their recent sabbatical behind them.

Mighty Ulysses Provides Frankie With Newmarket Winner For Gosden

Horse racing punters didn’t have to wait long to see Frankie Dettori in the winners’ enclosure at Newmarket races, as on the opening day he steered home MIGHTY ULYSSES (1st 11/10) in the 4:10 – the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

The win was even more significant as it was for trainer John Gosden, which firmly puts their recent riding arrangement issues in the past – they are friends again!

Frankie and Gosden had recently decided to take a sabbatical after Royal Ascot and many people thought the writing was on the wall in terms of a more permanent split.

However, this week, in a mini u-turn, Gosden has openly said how pleased he’s been with the way Frankie has handled the situation and the Italian had been back work-riding for the yard on Tuesday morning.

With news then filtering out that Frankie would ride Gosden’s Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks on July 16th at the Curragh, things looked better for Frankie fans.

Dettori was then confirmed to ride Inspiral in Friday’s Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket as the classy filly looks to make it 6-from-6.

Before that though Gosden had booked Frankie to ride MIGHTY ULYSSES on Thursday at Newmarket on the opening day of their July Festival and he didn’t let his boss down after guiding the 3 year-old to a smooth 1 1/2 length success.

Frankie has five MORE booked rides at the Newmarket July Festival on Friday – two for trainer Mark Johnston, one for Ralph Beckett, one for Hugo Palmer – but the most important being – Inspiral – for John Gosden in the Group One Falmouth Stakes at 3.35.

You can see ALL Frankie’s Friday rides below.

Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket July Festival Rides On Friday 8th July 2022

1.15 Newmarket: HOPE YOU CAN RUN – @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Promising second on debut for the Mark Johnston yard at Donny last month. That came over today’s 7f trip too and so with that experience under his belt should give Frankie a decent ride in the opening on day two.



1.50 Newmarket: KNIGHTSWOOD – @ 8/1 with 888Sport – Another ride for the Mark Johnston camp and this is a race they love to target – they’ve won the prize 6 times in the last 9 runnings! This 3 year-old won twice earlier this season and ran a respectable race at Ascot in the Golden Gate Stakes last time (6th of 13). Has a nice draw in 6 and a low weight of 8-9 mean he can’t be ruled out in what looks a very open handicap.



2.25 Newmarket: LEZOO – @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Frankie’s last winner in this country when guiding this 2 year-old to a CD success here at Newmarket last month. That Listed Class win made it 2-from-2 and coped with the step up to 6f well. Is a better race now into a Group 2 but looks a filly on the up and seeing that she’s yet to taste defeat then it’s hard to know how good she might be.



3.00 Newmarket: ZOFFEE – @ 10/1 with 888Sport – Another with a fair-looking chance coming here off the back of wins at Carlisle and Newcastle. The last of those was an easy 2 1/4 length success too and a 6lb rise for this Hugo Palmer-trained runner looks fair. Back to 1m6f here too (from 2m) but won over this trip in May and Frankie is sure to make full use of his stamina.

3.35 Newmarket: INSPIRAL – @ 2/11 with 888Sport – Needs little introduction having won all 5 of her starts, including the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot by just under 5 lengths last time. Has only four rivals to face and it will be a huge shock if she’s not remaining unbeaten here. Looks by far Frankie’s best chance on the day.



Note: Odds are subject to change.

