Frankie Dettori Newmarket Rides On Thursday | 36/1 July Festival Double

Frankie Dettori is in action at the 2022 July Newmarket July Festival this Thursday – with two booked rides. We take a look at both Frankie Dettori Newmarket July Festival ride on Thursday below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket July Festival Rides On Thursday 7th July 2022

3.35 Newmarket: NEW MANDATE – @ 14/1 with 888Sport – Won at Ascot on his return run back in April in a Listed race but has failed to build on that since in two races. That said, one was in the G1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, but last time was slightly disappointing back into Listed level in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot (10th).

He’s trying 1m4f for the first time so the trip is an unknown – connections must feel it’s worth a crack, but breeding suggests it will be hit or miss if he lasts out the longer distance. On a plus though, Frankie has a top record on the horse with 3 wins from his 4 rides on him!

4.10 Newmarket: MIGHTY ULYSSES – @ 6/4 with 888Sport – Is the top-rated in this field, so back into a Listed race looks to have a leading chance of getting back to winning ways. Has been highly-tried in recent runs after running a close fifth in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time – was only beaten 3/4 of a length and so on that form looks the one to beat here. Should give Frankie a great chance of getting a day one Newmarket July Festival winner.

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022

1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV

2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV

3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022

1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV

3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV

