In a historic final at the Sydney Olympic Stadium on Sunday (August 20), Spain secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over England, bagging their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. It was Olga Carmona’s 29th-minute pile-driver that proved to be decisive.

Over the course of the campaign, we witnessed some breath-taking and decisive performances, delivered by the best female soccer players in the business. Standing out in such an elite company is not everyone’s cup of tea, but Spain’s Aitana Bonmati proved to be a natural at it.

The Barcelona Femeni star started all seven games in Australia, scoring thrice and claiming two assists. Additionally, she put in a remarkable shift in the middle of the park, circulating the ball with grace and winning it back with urgency. Courtesy of her stunning displays over the course of the tournament, Bonmati was awarded the Golden Ball at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, making her the only Spaniard ever to win the award since the tournament’s inception in 1991.

Today, we will take a look at the previous winners of the Golden Ball Award and see how they fared in the tournament. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it:

#8 Megan Rapinoe (2019) – United States

Former US Women’s National Team (USWNT) international Megan Rapinoe snagged the Golden Ball Award as her country won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, beating Norway 2-0 in the final. Rapinoe, an unstoppable winger in full flight, outclassed opponents with her runs, clever movement, and effectiveness in the last third. Rapinoe scored six times and claimed three assists in 2019, not only winning the Golden Ball but also the Golden Boot Award.

Rapinoe’s exploits for USWNT helped her win the Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2019.

#7 Carli Lloyd (2015) – United States

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd won the Golden Ball Award as the best player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015. The former midfielder scored a staggering six goals over the course of the tournament, including a hat-trick in United State’s 5-2 win over Japan in the final.

Lloyd put USWNT 2-0 up within five minutes into the game, but she saved her best goal for the last, scoring nearly from the halfway line in the 16th minute. It is arguably the most audacious goal scored at a FIFA Women’s World Cup final. The two-time World Cup winner and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist was chosen as FIFA World Player of the Year in 2015.

#6 Homare Sawa (2011) – Japan

Japan did the unthinkable in 2011, winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup at heavyweights and tournament favorites USWNT’s expense. At the heart of it was their star forward Homare Sawa, who not only produced incredible performances over the course of the tournament but also scored a sensational equalizer against all odds.

With USWNT leading 2-1 in the dying embers of extra time, Japan won themselves a corner kick. Sawa, instead of trying to outmuscle physically superior USWNT defenders, positioned herself at the near post and flicked the ball in from an impossible angle. With the score level at 2-2 at the end of extra time, the World Cup final went to penalties, where the Asian side nicked a 3-1 victory. Sawa deservedly won the Golden Ball Award and also the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals.

#5 Marta (2007) – Brazil

Widely hailed as the best female footballer of all time, Marta won the Golden Ball as well as the Golden Boot Award at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2007. Over the course of the tournament, she scored a staggering seven goals, propelling Brazil to the final. Unfortunately, Selecao were thoroughly outclassed in the showcase event, with Germany snagging a 2-0 victory in the final.

Marta, 37, has won the FIFA World Player of the Year a staggering six times, is Brazil’s top scorer with 115 strikes in 175 games, and is the all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history (17 goals), including men’s. It is truly astonishing how she is yet to taste World Cup glory with her country.

#4 Birgit Prinz (2003) – Germany

Birgit Prinz was Germany’s leading light at the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup, netting a staggering seven goals to win both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball Awards. Although Prinz did not score in Germany’s 2-1 win over Sweden in the final, she was still one of their most impressive players, always found at the heart of every positive passage of play.

Prinz, who retired in 2011, won two FIFA Women’s World Cups with Germany and was named FIFA World Player Of The Year on three occasions. She appeared in 214 games for Germany in her career, scoring 128 times. With 14 goals scored, Prinz is the second-leading scorer in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, second only to Brazil’s Marta (17).

#3 Sun Wen (1999) – China

The final of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup between China and the United States ended 0-0 at the end of extra time, making it the only goalless game in the tournament’s history. In the penalty shootout, USWNT came out on top, nicking a 5-4 victory. The defeat was harsh on China, considering the underdogs’ dream run. It was harsher on Sun Wen, who had done everything in her power to lead her country to glory.

Wen scored seven times over the course of the tournament, including a stunning hat trick over Ghana in the group stage. Her brilliance in front of goal and sublime link-up play with teammates helped her to Golden Ball and Golden Boot (joint-winner with Brazil’s Sissi) Awards at the end of the tournament.

#2 Hege Riise (1995) – Norway

Hege Riise emerged as Norwary’s star player as they won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1995, four years after losing the final against USWNT. Riise, who won the Golden Ball Award for her exploits over the course of the tournament, scored five goals, including the opener in the 2-0 victory over Germany in the World Cup final.

Riise is one of the only three female soccer players (alongside Gro Espeseth and Bente Nordby) to win the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup, and the European Championship. A legendary sportsperson, Riise retired in 2004 after scoring 58 times in 188 games for Norway.

#1 Carin Jennings (1991) – United States

USWNT icon Carin Jennings was the first-ever winner of the Golden Ball Award at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with her winning the accolade in the inaugurating edition of the tournament. Helped along by Jennings’ sublime wing-play and Michelle Anne Akers’ sublime brace, the United States beat Norway 2-1 in the final, becoming the first-ever world champions in women’s football.

Jennings ended the competition with six goals, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest scorer after Akers (10 goals). Her best-ever performance in the tournament came in the semi-finals, with her scoring a sensational 23rd-minute hat-trick to propel the United States to a 5-2 victory over Germany.