Fakir D’Oudairies Enhanced Odds Fantastic Value

Fakir D’Oudairies has been trading around 5/2 in the ordinary fixed odds win market. That only further emphasises why an enhanced 20/1 makes this one of the best 888Sport new customer betting offers of recent times! Here is a little more background and detail about this particular horse and why punters should back him.

Owned by JP McManus and trained in Ireland by Joseph O’Brien, Fakir D’Oudairies has an impressive CV. Twice a Grade 1 winner in his career to date, both over an intermediate trip, he last scored during the Grand National meeting at Aintree last spring. Since then, Fakir D’Oudairies added his name to the roll of honour of the Clonmel Oil Chase.

This Kapgarde gelding shares a sire with famous racehorses Clan Des Obeaux and A Plus Tard. His form behind Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season and on other occasions since is excellent. Fakir D’Oudairies tops the BHA’s official ratings for the Ascot Chase on a mark of 164. If he runs up to it as expected, then he should win.

Seven-year-old horses have an excellent recent record in the Ascot Chase, meanwhile. He ticks plenty of boxes and regular jockey Mark Walsh comes over from the Emerald Isle for the ride. SportsLens experts have even gone for Fakir D’Oudairies in their Ascot Chase tips this year! The trip is right and conditions are just fine.

Other things to note

888Sport New Customer Offer – Enhanced 20/1 for Fakir D’Oudairies

