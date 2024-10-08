Soccer

“I have sympathy for him” – Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Owners Left Erik ten Hag ‘Hung Out to Dry’

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he has sympathy for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United owners left him in a tough situation by speaking to other managers. He also predicted that the Dutchman might not be in charge of the Red Devils after the November international break.

Erik ten Hag Is Under Immense Pressure at Manchester United

Former Ajax manager Ten Hag guided Manchester United to a third-place finish in his first season at the club in 2022-23. Naturally, the expectation was to see Man Utd take one step further in 2023-24, but that did not turn out to be the case. The Red Devils had a disappointing run in the Premier League last term and finished in eighth place in the rankings. Luckily, Manchester United won the FA Cup at Man City’s expense at the end of the season, which potentially saved Ten Hag’s job.

Manchester United spent heavily in the summer to enjoy a strong start to the 2024-25 season. However, that plan has fallen flat, with the Mancunians currently toiling in 14th place in the rankings after picking up just eight points from seven games. It is United’s worst return in Premier League history.

Man Utd have also struggled in the UEFA Europa League, drawing their first two games and slipping to 21st place in the rankings. With results not going Ten Hag’s way, speculation about his future has reached an all-time high, with reports claiming that the club could dismiss the manager long before the end of the season.

Jamie Carragher Feels Sorry for Erik ten Hag

Carragher also believes Ten Hag will find it difficult to see the season out.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

I think he’ll find it tough to come out of the next international break still as manager. Listen, if the results turn, of course, he will. The thing with Manchester United it’s not just about results, actually. I think for a long time, it’s actually been about performances.

And a lot of time when they get results, it felt fortunate in some ways. I think last season, it felt like Scott McTominay got so many last-minute goals for them. You know, sooner or later, if the performances don’t improve, they can’t get sustained results. They might get a result here or there; that’s football; that’s why we love the game. Unexpected things can happen. But the start of this season hasn’t been too different in terms of performances and actually seeing the same things as last season.

Carragher then explained why he also had sympathy for the under-fire Dutchman.

He added:

Listen, I think it will be tough for him, but I have sympathy for him because I think he’s been hung out to dry a little bit on the back of what happened in the summer with the ownership speaking to other managers.

I feel for him, no manager or anyone in employment would want his bosses speaking publically to lots of different people in the game. It’s going to be tough for him to see out the season.”

According to reports, Man Utd owners spoke with Thomas Tuchel before giving Ten Hag a contract extension. Now with the Dutchman’s future up in the air, the German could once again be in the running for the sought-after job.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

LATEST “Shaped the history of football” – Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Lauds Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Poland vs Portugal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer
“Anfield is the toughest place to get space” – Gary Neville Warns Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said Cole Palmer could have a hard time when Chelsea travel to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 20….

Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“I have sympathy for him” – Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Owners Left Erik ten Hag ‘Hung Out to Dry’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he has sympathy for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United owners left him in a tough situation by speaking to other managers….

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea One of the Top 4 Clubs Interested In £85 Million Rated Attacking Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Real Madrid Manchester City Players Injured
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Suffered Long-Term Injuries This Season: Manchester City and Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid
Soccer
“It makes things fuzzy” – Kylian Mbappe Receives Backlash After Featuring for Real Madrid but Skipping France Duty Due to Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Lionel MEssi and Inter Miami
Soccer
“It’s not just a game” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Eyes Massive MLS Record After Winning Supporters’ Shield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Arrow to top