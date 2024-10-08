Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he has sympathy for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United owners left him in a tough situation by speaking to other managers. He also predicted that the Dutchman might not be in charge of the Red Devils after the November international break.

Erik ten Hag Is Under Immense Pressure at Manchester United

Former Ajax manager Ten Hag guided Manchester United to a third-place finish in his first season at the club in 2022-23. Naturally, the expectation was to see Man Utd take one step further in 2023-24, but that did not turn out to be the case. The Red Devils had a disappointing run in the Premier League last term and finished in eighth place in the rankings. Luckily, Manchester United won the FA Cup at Man City’s expense at the end of the season, which potentially saved Ten Hag’s job.

Manchester United spent heavily in the summer to enjoy a strong start to the 2024-25 season. However, that plan has fallen flat, with the Mancunians currently toiling in 14th place in the rankings after picking up just eight points from seven games. It is United’s worst return in Premier League history.

Man Utd have also struggled in the UEFA Europa League, drawing their first two games and slipping to 21st place in the rankings. With results not going Ten Hag’s way, speculation about his future has reached an all-time high, with reports claiming that the club could dismiss the manager long before the end of the season.

Jamie Carragher Feels Sorry for Erik ten Hag

Carragher also believes Ten Hag will find it difficult to see the season out.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“I think he’ll find it tough to come out of the next international break still as manager. Listen, if the results turn, of course, he will. The thing with Manchester United it’s not just about results, actually. I think for a long time, it’s actually been about performances.

“And a lot of time when they get results, it felt fortunate in some ways. I think last season, it felt like Scott McTominay got so many last-minute goals for them. You know, sooner or later, if the performances don’t improve, they can’t get sustained results. They might get a result here or there; that’s football; that’s why we love the game. Unexpected things can happen. But the start of this season hasn’t been too different in terms of performances and actually seeing the same things as last season.”

Carragher then explained why he also had sympathy for the under-fire Dutchman.

He added:

“Listen, I think it will be tough for him, but I have sympathy for him because I think he’s been hung out to dry a little bit on the back of what happened in the summer with the ownership speaking to other managers.

“I feel for him, no manager or anyone in employment would want his bosses speaking publically to lots of different people in the game. It’s going to be tough for him to see out the season.”

According to reports, Man Utd owners spoke with Thomas Tuchel before giving Ten Hag a contract extension. Now with the Dutchman’s future up in the air, the German could once again be in the running for the sought-after job.