Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona To Reinforce Key Position Amid Persistent Injuries to First-Choice Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona will sign a new left-winger in the coming transfer windows. According to the journalist, Barca made the call after Ansu Fati suffered another injury (muscle) in the defeat against Real Sociedad on November 10.

Fabrizio Romano Says Barcelona Are Keeping Tabs on Rafael Leao and Nico Williams

On his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed Barcelona was in the market for a new winger, as the club no longer had faith in injury-prone Fati.

The Italian said (via Football Transfers):

There’s been bad news today for Barcelona with Ansu Fati one month out. He’ll return in December. This means for Barca, to bring in a new winger.

You’ll remember they were dreaming of Nico Williams, but the deal was never done. In the final days of August, there was also Rafael Leao, who remains a player super appreciated by Barcelona. Both Nico Williams and Leao remain in the dreams of Barcelona for 2025, more likely to be summer rather than winter. This remains their plan.”

He added:

“Ansu Fati is having too many physical problems, even when he’s playing, he’s not making the impact they’re looking for.

They know the situation with Leao and Williams next summer could be different. In August, it was impossible for Barcelona to sign Leao.”

Ansu Fati Has Had a Disappointing Career

Coming through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, Fati earned his senior team contract in September 2020. Barcelona fans considered him the next big thing in soccer, the perfect successor to Lionel Messi. Just as he was taking flight, Fati tore his Meniscus, which kept him out of action for 305 days (November 2020–September 2021).

After Messi left the club in 2021, Fati got his iconic No. 10 jersey, which goes on to show how much trust Barca had in him. Unfortunately, Fati did not have the opportunity to justify their faith, as injuries never allowed him to build a rhythm. Last summer, Fati joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan but, once again, saw his season hampered by injuries. He returned to Barcelona at the start of the season, but things have not gone according to plan.

Fati picked up a foot injury in July, missing the first eight La Liga games as a result. He appeared in four of the last five games before suffering the latest muscular injury.

Overall, he has played 84 games for Barca in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists. His contract expires on June 30, 2027.

