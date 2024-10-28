Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona has held meetings with people close to Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Davies has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but his services very much remain up for grabs.

Despite completing just one high-ticket purchase (Dani Olmo) over the summer transfer window, Barcelona looks like a team reborn under new manager Hansi Flick. Flick’s Barcelona are a lot quicker when on the ball, press harder than ever before, and have proven capable of taking their chances.

Since the start of the season, Barcelona have picked up 30 points from 11 games, with their sole defeat coming against Osasuna toward the end of September. The La Liga leaders recorded their most emphatic win on Saturday, October 26, beating Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona Looking to Prize Alphonso Davies Away from Real Madrid’s Clutches

Despite their excellent run of form, Barcelona are not satisfied with the squad they have, with Flick and Co. eying a move for one of Real Madrid’s top transfer targets.

Davies will see his Bayern Munich contract expire in June 2025 and has yet to sign an extension. This means he will be eligible to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club from January 1st. According to Romano, Barcelona has already taken the first step in the pursuit of Davies, with the club’s representation holding meetings with people close to the Canadian full-back.

The Italian journalist revealed (via Barca Universal):

“Barcelona held meetings with people close to Alphonso Davies to understand his situation. Hansi Flick still has a very special relationship with the player.”

Barcelona manager Flick has reportedly greenlit the transfer, as he is very much fond of the player. Davies played regularly under Flick across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The 23-year-old featured in 70 games for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists. Davies was one of Bayern’s best players as they won the Treble in the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been monitoring Davies’ situation long before Flick joined Barcelona. They would hate to lose out on him so close to January, especially to their bitterest rivals.