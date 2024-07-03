Former Switzerland international Ramon Vega has predicted his country will beat Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer’s England in their upcoming EURO 2024 quarter-final clash. Vega has expressed his desire to “see their faces” when the Swiss proceed to the EURO 2024 semi-finals at the Three Lions’ expense.

England & Switzerland Have Been On Opposite Ends Of The Spectrum In EURO 2024

One of the most stacked teams in the competition, England, have been far from impressive in Germany. They started the competition with a drab 1-0 victory over Serbia before playing out draws with Denmark and Slovenia. Fans expected them to turn a page in the Round-of-16 clash with Slovakia, but they failed to show any sign of life in that game as well. An injury-time equalizer from Jude Bellingham restored parity for England before Harry Kane won the game 2-1 in added time.

While England have limped through, Switzerland have made a statement of intent this summer. After finishing behind Germany in Group A, Switzerland bagged a mega 2-0 victory over reigning European champions Italy in the Round of 16. Many believe, the Swiss could cause another upset in their quarter-final clash with EURO 2020 finalists England.

Ramon Vega Warns Gary Lineker & Alan Shearer Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash

Speaking to The Mirror, Vega, who faced the Three Lions in EURO 1996, said he would love to join Lineker and Shearer in BBC’s coverage of the match between England and Switzerland in Dusseldorf. He confidently claimed Gareth Southgate’s side would not make it past Murat Yakin’s team.

Vega stated:

“I would love to be in the studio with those guys, both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, just to see their faces!

“We believe we will win but I’ll bring the best Swiss cheese, the finest raclette cheese, and they can eat that when Switzerland win. I’ll happily eat fish and chips if England win – but, don’t worry, it won’t come to that!”

He added:

“England have big players. They have the best league in the world. Yet we know we can do it. We know we can beat England.

“We beat the holders, Italy, in the last round. We knocked out France in the last Euros. We’ve been consistent for so many years. Everyone talks about Italy being poor that day. Why is that? I’ll tell you why: we made them look bad. We outplayed them. It was down to us. Not them.”

The two teams have faced each other 27 times over the years, with England winning 19 of them and Switzerland just three. The Three Lions have not lost a game against the Swiss since 1981.