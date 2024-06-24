Soccer

EURO Legends: Top 5 Scorers In The Competition’s History

Sushan Chakraborty
The European Championship, aka EURO, has had the privilege of featuring some of the best attackers in the business. They have dazzled with their impeccable movement, stunning link-up play, and stellar finishing, making a place for themselves in the history books.

Today, we will take a look at the most prolific goalscorers in EURO history and briefly shed light on their journey. Here are the top five players who have scored the most goals in the European Championships:

#5 Antoine Griezmann (France): 7 Goals

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann Has Yet To Score In EURO 2024

France’s jack-of-all-trades, Antoine Griezmann, kicks off the list, having scored an admirable seven times in 13 appearances so far. The EURO 2024 star could have added to his tally had his finishing been on point against the Netherlands on Friday (June 21). Griezmann, who can operate in midfield as well up top, also has a couple of assists to his name.

Griezmann played his best game in EURO 2016, chipping in with six goals and two assists to take France to the final. Unfortunately for him, Portugal put on a better show in the final, with Eder’s solo goal allowing Os Navegadores to claim a slender 1-0 victory in the tournament decider.

#4 Alvaro Morata (Spain): 7 Goals

Alvaro Morata In Action For Spain
Alvaro Morata Has Opened His Scoring In EURO 2024

One of the most underrated strikers in the world, Alvaro Morata has been Spain’s most prolific forward in the history of the European Championship, outshining legends such as Raul, David Villa, and Fernando Torres. The Spain captain has played 12 EURO matches thus far, scoring seven times.

Morata, who is playing in his third EURO this summer after EURO 2016 and 2020, scored three goals each in the last two iterations. This year, he has already scored once and we fully expect him to add a few more to his tally before La Roja conclude their run.

#3 Alan Shearer (England): 7 Goals

Alan Shearer Is One Of The Top Scorers In European Championships
Alan Shearer Is England’s Top Scorer In EUROs

England hero Alan Shearer showed his world-class finishing skills in the European Championships, scoring an impressive seven times in nine outings. The all-time top scorer in the Premier League played in three EUROs between 1992 and 2000.

Shearer was at his sensational best in EURO 1996, chipping in with five goals in five games. Unfortunately, his heroics could not push England through, as they suffered a heart-breaking shootout exit to Germany in the semi-finals.

#2 Michel Platini (France): 9 Goals

Michel Platini Is One Of The Leading Scorers In EURO History
Michel Platini Won EURO 1984 Scoring 9 Goals

France icon Michel Platini has claimed the second place in the rankings. However, unlike the other players on this list, he scored all of his goals in just one iteration. The three-time Ballon d’Or winner scored an astonishing nine goals in five outings in EURO 1984.

Platini’s remarkable campaign featured two sensational hat-tricks. His first treble came against Group 1 opponents Belgium in a 5-0 win. In the following game, he scored all three goals as France beat Yugoslavia 3-2. Platini also pitched in with a goal each against Portugal (3-2 win) and Spain (2-0 win) in the semi-final and final, respectively.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 14 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored The Most Goals In EUROs
Cristiano Ronaldo Won The EURO In 2016

Unsurprisingly, Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo has set the marker for goalscorers in EUROs. The 39-year-old, who is playing his record sixth European Championship this year, has scored an impressive 14 times in 27 appearances. He also has a competition-best eight assists to his name.

Ronaldo helped Os Navegadores to EURO 2016, scoring thrice and claiming three assists along the way. His best campaign, meanwhile, came in EURO 2020, during which he scored a tournament-high five goals in four outings.

Arrow to top