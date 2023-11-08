NFL

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 10 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Donta Foreman
Donta Foreman

Carolina and Chicago have been two of the more disappointing sides in the NFL this season and they take each other on this Sunday. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Picks 

  • Back the Bears to cover (-3.5)(-110)
  • D’Onta Foreman to score a touchdown (+110)
Bears vs Panthers Pick 1: Back The Bears To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

The Carolina Panthers have the joint worst record in the NFL this season (along with the Cardinals) and we think they are set to struggle yet again this weekend, when they face the Chicago Bears.

Without Justin Fields at the helm Chicago has struggled to put together any sort of win streak, with their last victory coming in week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week Fields has been placed on the limited injury report, so he could make a return to the Bears team this week in what is set to be a very important match against Carolina.

With the Bears coming in to the game as 3.5 point favorites, we are backing the 2-7 side to cover against a Panthers side who look to be running out of ideas.

Bears vs Panthers Pick 2: D’Onta Foreman Anytime Touchdown (+110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Thursday night football this week is for Chicago running back D’Onta Foreman to score a touchdown against the Panthers.

Foreman has three touchdowns in his five games so far this season, with all of those scores coming in week three vs the Lass Vegas Raiders.

We think Foreman can find his way into the end zone this weekend against a Carolina side that will no doubt struggle again this week, especially if the running back is utilised as much as he has been in the last couple of weeks.

Bears vs Panthers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Chicago Bears: -185 | Carolina Panthers: +165
  • Point Spread: Bears (-3.5) -110 | Panthers (+3.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 39.0 -110 | Under 39.0 -110

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

