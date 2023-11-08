Justin Fields Listed As Doubtful For TNF

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is listed as doubtful for Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.

#Bears QB Justin Fields is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Panthers, so undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is likely to start again. pic.twitter.com/Y3UEbjyFk1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2023

Tyson Bagent will get another start as Fields will most likely not return until next week. He has been dealing with a sprained right thumb and has missed multiple weeks. It seems like he his getting closer to returning as he has practiced for the past two weeks albeit in a limited fashion. For Fields to be cleared fro a return, he would likely have to get in a full practice before returning.

Tyson Bagent has been serviceable as a backup quarterback, but he is not the difference maker that Justin Fields can be. Even though Fields has not played as good as before, he has shown flashes of being an elite dual threat quarterback. However, depending on how this season goes, Chicago may be forced to pivot away from him and go in a new direction at quarterback. Chicago currently owns the number 2 and 3 pick in the NFL Draft thanks to the Panthers trading up for Bryce Young.

The Chicago Bears are 4 point favorites against the Carolina Panthers according to Illinois sportsbooks.

This is a very winnable game for the Chicago Bears even with Tyson Bagent at quarterback. The Bears may also get running back Khalil Herbert back after being on Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain. Chicago may have their full allotment of skill players on Thursday night. Nevertheless, Tyson Bagent will continue to be the starter as long as Justin Fields is out. Fields should be back in Week 11 after the longer layoff than normal with them playing Thursday Night Football.