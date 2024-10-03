Soccer

“They have to stand up” – Erik ten Hag Urges Senior Manchester United Players to Guide Team Out of Ongoing Crisis

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called on his stars to step up to the plate and lead the team out of the difficult situation they find themselves in. He also addressed rumors about his future, saying he and the Man Utd hierarchy were on the same “long-term journey”.

Erik ten Hag Wants Manchester United Superstars To Take Responsibility

The most successful team in English soccer history, Manchester United have been well below their best this season. They have amassed a mere seven points from six Premier League matches and are toiling in 13th place in the Premier League rankings. The Red Devils also played poorly in the UEFA Europa League opener last week, drawing 1-1 with FC Twente at Old Trafford.

On the back of Sunday’s (September 29) disappointing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, the Mancunians travel to Estadio do Dragao for their UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 clash with FC Porto on Thursday, October 3. Ten Hag knows he cannot afford to lose this game, and has urged players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt to lead by example.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Porto clash, the Dutchman said (via The Mirror):

Everyone has to take responsibility and that starts with me as a manager. But of course it’s also on the pitch, with the players you mention, but maybe also others who have leadership skills.

They have to stand up and every game is important for us. We know every opponent is always 100 percent motivated, so we have to be ready as a team and as individuals, to compete and to fight with them. Then you need some leaders on the pitch who can guide the process in any game.”

Ten Hag Seemingly Not Worried About His Future

There has been a lot of speculation lately about Ten Hag’s future, but the former Ajax coach is admittedly on good terms with the board.

We talk every day and we are on a common journey, an agreement we made in the summer. We had the discussion, we had the review, we made our decisions, we refreshed and we reset the staff,” he added on his future.

It’s a long-term journey, we went in the boat and we met on the same page in the summer, so we will keep going in the process and we will talk every day. Every day we will evaluate, review the process where it’s necessary, and we will make our decisions. It’s not important what’s external, it’s only important what’s internal, and internally we’ve just be dealing with the defeat to Tottenham and nothing else.

After the Europe League meeting with Porto, United will travel to Villa Park for their Premier League Matchday 7 clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, October 6. Fresh off their historic 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, Unai Emery’s Villa will fancy inflicting another defeat on the underperforming Man Utd.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer

LATEST “It wasn’t a good match” – Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Explains What Worries Him Most About Lille Defeat

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Blues’ Links With Leicester City Man
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has bluntly said that Chelsea is not interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the January transfer window. He believes coach Enzo Maresca…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“They have to stand up” – Erik ten Hag Urges Senior Manchester United Players to Guide Team Out of Ongoing Crisis
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called on his stars to step up to the plate and lead the team out of the difficult situation they find themselves in….

UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top 5 Performers from Matchday 2
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Manchester United
Soccer
UEFA Europa League: FC Porto vs Manchester United – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer
Michael Owen Says It Made ‘Perfect Sense’ for Real Madrid to Sign Kylian Mbappe Despite Jude Bellingham’s Sensational Goalscoring Form
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Ethan Nwaneri For Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Explains How Ethan Nwaneri Influenced Surprising Summer Departure
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Arrow to top