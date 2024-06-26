One of the most star-studded teams of EURO 2024, England have faced a lot of criticism over the last 10 days. It started with their unconvincing 1-0 victory over Serbia and grew after their 1-1 draw with Denmark. On Tuesday night (June 25), the Three Lions had the opportunity to set the record straight and claim a morale-boosting victory over Slovenia. Unfortunately, they fell flat once more, playing out a goalless draw and drawing the wrath of disgruntled supporters.

England Fail To Shine Against Slovenia

From the Premier League Player of the Season, Phil Foden, to one of the front-runners for Ballon d’Or, Jude Bellingham, England have no shortage of difference makers. However, coach Gareth Southgate has not been able to get the best out of the players at his disposal. The Three Lions have looked lethargic in possession and clueless when the ball reaches the final third. The trend continued against underdogs Slovenia.

After a drab opening 20 minutes, England had the ball past the Slovenian goalline, with Bukayo Saka slotting it into an empty net. However, their jubilation did not last, as the linesman quickly ruled out the goal for offside. In the 58th minute, Foden found John Stones with a corner-kick delivery. The Manchester City defender did well to divert the effort toward the goal but it was ultimately cleared off the goal line. It was the closest Southgate’s side had come to scoring on Matchday 3.

Sixteen minutes later, Declan Rice had a go at goal after playing a neat one-two with Foden, but the Arsenal man’s effort flew narrowly wide of the Slovenian goal.

England finished the game with 12 shots, only four of which were on target. They had an xG of just 0.8.

Gareth Southgate Urges Fans To Stand In Three Lions’ Corner

Unsurprisingly, England supporters were dejected after the goalless draw, with some taking the initiative to show their frustration. A section of the English supporters booed the team and coach, while a few threw beer cups toward Southgate after the final whistle.

In his post-match press conference, Southgate asked fans to support the team and accused the boo-boys of creating an “unusual” atmosphere.

When asked about the hostile reception, Southgate said (via ESPN):

“I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for than it being towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any team qualify and receive similar.

“I recognize that when you have moments at the end of the game, I’m asking the players to be fearless, I’m not going to back down from going over and thanking the fans who were brilliant during the game. They might feel differently towards me. But for me, we only will succeed if we are together. That energy is crucial for the team and it is so important they stay with the team, however they feel towards me.”

Despite their lackluster showing in the last couple of games, England comfortably topped their EURO 2024 group. They finished with five points — two points clear of second-placed Denmark.