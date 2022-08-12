Emily Upjohn To Bypass Yorkshire Oaks at Ebor Festival

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The betting for the 2022 Yorkshire Oaks was shaken-up on Friday with the news that the Epsom Oaks runner-up, Emily Upjohn, WON’T be heading to the York Ebor Festival (17th-20th Aug). Her trainer, John Gosden, is preferring to freshen her up to run in September and October.



Emily Upjohn To Miss The York Ebor Festival



Many horse racing fans had the Yorkshire Oaks clash between Emily Upjohn and Alpinista as something to look forward to at this month’s York Ebor Festival. However, the hopes of that meeting were dashed when Emily Upjohn’s trainer – John Gosden – told the racing media his filly will miss York.

The good news is that she’s not injured, but connections are preferring to eye-up a campaign for her in September and October after she ran flat (last of 6) in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month.

She still holds an entry in the St Leger (10th Sept) @ 12/1 with BetUK and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2nd Oct), plus the Fillies and Mares @ 11/2 with BetUK and Champions Stakes @ 17/1 with BetUK at Ascot on Champions Day (15th Oct) – so, connections have a fair few races to ponder.

John Gosden told the Racing Post: “Emily Upjohn won’t be on the York team as we are just freshening her up at the moment with a view to campaigning her in September and October. She was unlucky in the Oaks but the King George was a strange race so hopefully she can bounce back.”

Alpinista Yorkshire Oaks Favourite

With the news Emily Upjohn won’t be heading to York, bookmakers reacted by shortening the Sir Mark Prescott-trained ALPINISTA @ 5/2 with BetUK in the Yorkshire Oaks 2022 betting market and is now clear favourite with most firms. She was also runner-up in the Yorkshire Oaks in 2020.

The popular grey 5 year-old mare has won 8 of her 13 starts and was impressive in victory again last time out when winning the Grand Prix de Saint Cloud on 3rd July. She’s now won her last 7 races, with the last four all coming at the highest level.

Others to note in the Yorkshire Oaks 2022 betting are Royal Ascot scorer Magical Lagoon, the Epsom Oaks winner Tuesday and the Pretty Polly Stakes victor, La Petite Coco.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien Has Won The Yorkshire Oaks 6 Times

Having mopped-up the last two Yorkshire Oaks with Love and Snowfall, then trainer Aidan O’Brien always has to be feared in this Group One contest. He’s actually won the top prize six times in the past, with the first coming in 2006 with Alexandrova.

This year, his Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday @ 4/1 with BetUK – is likely to be his main hope, but at this stage also has Toy, Concert Hall, Emily Dickinson, History and Lily Pond (running in Saturday’s Beverly D Stakes in America, Churchill Downs) entered.