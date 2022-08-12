Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News emily upjohn to bypass yorkshire oaks at ebor festival

Emily Upjohn To Bypass Yorkshire Oaks at Ebor Festival

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
emily upjohn

The betting for the 2022 Yorkshire Oaks was shaken-up on Friday with the news that the Epsom Oaks runner-up, Emily Upjohn, WON’T be heading to the York Ebor Festival (17th-20th Aug). Her trainer, John Gosden, is preferring to freshen her up to run in September and October.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

DID YOU KNOW? The favourite has won the last 5 runnings of the Yorkshire Cup

Emily Upjohn To Miss The York Ebor Festival

Many horse racing fans had the Yorkshire Oaks clash between Emily Upjohn and Alpinista as something to look forward to at this month’s York Ebor Festival. However, the hopes of that meeting were dashed when Emily Upjohn’s trainer – John Gosden – told the racing media his filly will miss York.

emily Upjohn
Emily Upjohn

The good news is that she’s not injured, but connections are preferring to eye-up a campaign for her in September and October after she ran flat (last of 6) in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month.

She still holds an entry in the St Leger (10th Sept) @ 12/1 with BetUK and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2nd Oct), plus the Fillies and Mares @ 11/2 with BetUK and Champions Stakes @ 17/1 with BetUK at Ascot on Champions Day (15th Oct) – so, connections have a fair few races to ponder.

John Gosden told the Racing Post: “Emily Upjohn won’t be on the York team as we are just freshening her up at the moment with a view to campaigning her in September and October. She was unlucky in the Oaks but the King George was a strange race so hopefully she can bounce back.”

Alpinista Yorkshire Oaks Favourite

Alpinista
Alpinista

With the news Emily Upjohn won’t be heading to York, bookmakers reacted by shortening the Sir Mark Prescott-trained ALPINISTA @ 5/2 with BetUK in the Yorkshire Oaks 2022 betting market and is now clear favourite with most firms. She was also runner-up in the Yorkshire Oaks in 2020.

The popular grey 5 year-old mare has won 8 of her 13 starts and was impressive in victory again last time out when winning the Grand Prix de Saint Cloud on 3rd July. She’s now won her last 7 races, with the last four all coming at the highest level.

Others to note in the Yorkshire Oaks 2022 betting are Royal Ascot scorer Magical Lagoon, the Epsom Oaks winner Tuesday and the Pretty Polly Stakes victor, La Petite Coco.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien Has Won The Yorkshire Oaks 6 Times

Aidan OBrien
Aidan OBrien

Having mopped-up the last two Yorkshire Oaks with Love and Snowfall, then trainer Aidan O’Brien always has to be feared in this Group One contest. He’s actually won the top prize six times in the past, with the first coming in 2006 with Alexandrova.

This year, his Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday @ 4/1 with BetUK – is likely to be his main hope, but at this stage also has Toy, Concert Hall, Emily Dickinson, History and Lily Pond (running in Saturday’s Beverly D Stakes in America, Churchill Downs) entered.

Note: odds are subject to change

PLUS – Snap-up a STONKING £60 FREE BET for next week’s York Ebor Festival with our friends at BetUK (Ts&C’sapply)

BetUK 60
BetUK 60

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

RELATED: Baaeed Tops Eight Runners For York’s Juddmonte International

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Yorkshire Oak?

The Yorkshire Oaks is a Group One race run over 1m4f at York racecourse.

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Thursday 18th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: York
💰 Winner: £283,550 (Group 1)
📺 TV: ITV / RTV

Yorkshire Oaks 2022 Latest Betting

Yorkshire Oaks Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
ALPINISTA 5/2 BetUK logo
MAGICAL LAGOON 10/3 BetUK logo
TUESDAY 4/1 BetUK logo
LA PETITE COCO 7/1 BetUK logo
Others on Requst SP BetUK logo

All odds correct as of 09:00BST on Fri 12 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Yorkshire Oaks Recent Winners

  • 2021 – SNOWFALL (8/15 fav)
  • 2020 – LOVE (4/9 fav)
  • 2019 – ENABLE (1/4 fav)
  • 2018 – SEA OF CLASS (7/4 fav)
  • 2017 – ENABLE (1/4 fav)
  • 2016 – SEVENTH HEAVEN (10/3)

Watch The 2021 Yorkshire Oaks Again

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs Apply., 18+ Offer available 9am on 25/07/22 to 23:59 on 31/07/22 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens