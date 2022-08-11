Baaeed Tops Eight Runners For York’s Juddmonte International

Baaeed, who is still undefeated from his opening nine runs, has been declared for next Wednesday’s Juddemonte International Stakes at the York Ebor Festival – but continues to scare off his rivals and will only face a maximum of seven challengers.

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

DID YOU KNOW? 10 of the last 20 Juddmonte International favourites won

Having run ALL of his previous career runs over a mile, the Sea The Stars colt will be stepping up to 1m2 1/2f for the first time as he eyes up win number 10.

Baaeed will also be following in the footsteps of the mighty Frankel, who remained unbeaten from his 14 career runs, with the Cecil-trained wonder-horse having also won the Lockinge, the Queen Anne and the Sussex Stakes this season before winning the International at York.

Connections have started that his will likely be his last season in training and is entered at Ascot on Champions Day (15th Oct) in both the QEII Stakes (1m) and Champion Stakes (1m2f), so much will depend on how he gets on over the new trip in the Juddmonte as to what his final farewell race will be.

Note: odds are subject to change

RELATED: Baaeed The Banker To Be Named Cartier Horse Of The Year

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Runs: 9

Wins: 9

Group One Wins: 5

Total Prize Money: £2,055,182

Juddmonte International 2022 Latest Betting



Juddmonte Int Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker BAAEED 2/5 DUBAI HONOUR 8/5 MISHRIFF 16/5 NATIVE TRAIL 21/4 Others on Requst SP

All odds correct as of 16:00BST on Thurs 11 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Other Juddmonte International Declared Runners

Mishriff

Native Trail

Alenquer

Dubai Honour

Point Lonsdale

High Definition

Sir Busker

Is The Small Juddmonte Field A Concern?

Much is being said in the horse racing media at the moment about the small fields and the vast amount of racing the UK has at this time of year. Many feel the fixture list should be culled and this is being backed up with smaller than normal fields.

The Juddmonte has a top prize of £567k, so you’d feel at this stage, with less than a week to go, there would be more than 8 declared, but 12 months ago when Mishriff, who is entered again in 2022, romped to victory he only beat 6 rivals too.

Therefore, the ‘a lot of racing’ issue might sit more with two factors. Are there enough top end horses to contest these top prizes in the UK at the moment, with the same old faces running against each other? And secondly, the everyday racing on an average Monday looks to be the area most suffering when it comes to the lack of numbers and the handicap races.

This has been backed up with the consolation race for the Great St Wilfrid – The Silver Trophy – being called off on Saturday 13th Aug, due to the lack of runners.

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Juddmonte International?



The Juddmonte International is a Group One race run over 1m 2 1/2f at York racecourse.

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Wednesday 17th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £567,100 (Group 1)

📺 TV: ITV / RTV

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Juddmonte International Recent Winners

2021 – MISHRIFF

2020 – GHAIYYATH

2019 – JAPAN

2018 – ROARING LION

2017 – ULYSSES

2016 – POSTPONED

2015 – ARABIAN QUEEN

2014 – AUSTRALIA

Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.