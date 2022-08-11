Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News baaeed tops eight runners for yorks juddmonte international

Baaeed Tops Eight Runners For York’s Juddmonte International

Updated

12 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Baaeed min

Baaeed, who is still undefeated from his opening nine runs, has been declared for next Wednesday’s Juddemonte International Stakes at the York Ebor Festival – but continues to scare off his rivals and will only face a maximum of seven challengers.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

DID YOU KNOW? 10 of the last 20 Juddmonte International favourites won

Highest-Rated Horse In The World Tops Just 8 For Juddmonte International

Having run ALL of his previous career runs over a mile, the Sea The Stars colt will be stepping up to 1m2 1/2f for the first time as he eyes up win number 10.

Baaeed will also be following in the footsteps of the mighty Frankel, who remained unbeaten from his 14 career runs, with the Cecil-trained wonder-horse having also won the Lockinge, the Queen Anne and the Sussex Stakes this season before winning the International at York.

Connections have started that his will likely be his last season in training and is entered at Ascot on Champions Day (15th Oct) in both the QEII Stakes (1m) and Champion Stakes (1m2f), so much will depend on how he gets on over the new trip in the Juddmonte as to what his final farewell race will be.

Note: odds are subject to change

RELATED: Baaeed The Banker To Be Named Cartier Horse Of The Year

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Runs: 9
Wins: 9
Group One Wins: 5
Total Prize Money: £2,055,182

Juddmonte International 2022 Latest Betting

Juddmonte Int Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
BAAEED 2/5 BetUK logo
DUBAI HONOUR 8/5 BetUK logo
MISHRIFF 16/5 BetUK logo
NATIVE TRAIL 21/4 BetUK logo
Others on Requst SP BetUK logo

All odds correct as of 16:00BST on Thurs 11 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Other Juddmonte International Declared Runners

  • Mishriff
  • Native Trail
  • Alenquer
  • Dubai Honour
  • Point Lonsdale
  • High Definition
  • Sir Busker

Is The Small Juddmonte Field A Concern?

Much is being said in the horse racing media at the moment about the small fields and the vast amount of racing the UK has at this time of year. Many feel the fixture list should be culled and this is being backed up with smaller than normal fields.

The Juddmonte has a top prize of £567k, so you’d feel at this stage, with less than a week to go, there would be more than 8 declared, but 12 months ago when Mishriff, who is entered again in 2022, romped to victory he only beat 6 rivals too.

Therefore, the ‘a lot of racing’ issue might sit more with two factors. Are there enough top end horses to contest these top prizes in the UK at the moment, with the same old faces running against each other? And secondly, the everyday racing on an average Monday looks to be the area most suffering when it comes to the lack of numbers and the handicap races.

This has been backed up with the consolation race for the Great St Wilfrid – The Silver Trophy – being called off on Saturday 13th Aug, due to the lack of runners.

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Juddmonte International?

The Juddmonte International is a Group One race run over 1m 2 1/2f at York racecourse.

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Wednesday 17th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: York
💰 Winner: £567,100 (Group 1)
📺 TV: ITV / RTV

BetUK 60
BetUK 60

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Juddmonte International Recent Winners

  • 2021 – MISHRIFF
  • 2020 – GHAIYYATH
  • 2019 – JAPAN
  • 2018 – ROARING LION
  • 2017 – ULYSSES
  • 2016 – POSTPONED
  • 2015 – ARABIAN QUEEN
  • 2014 – AUSTRALIA

Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs Apply., 18+ Offer available 9am on 25/07/22 to 23:59 on 31/07/22 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens