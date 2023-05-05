World renowned boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight this Saturday night. The Matchroom Boxing kingpin is promoting the event in Guadalajara, Mexico and thinks fans are in for a great fight at the Estadio Akron.

Canelo vs Ryder Prediction: Eddie Hearn Indecisive On Canelo vs Ryder Outcome

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Eddie Hearn knows a thing or two. Having grown up in and around the sport, Hearn has always had an invested interest in the sweet science. Now, he is arguably the biggest promoter in the world and continually puts on some of the best fights in boxing both in the UK and now in the US.

Hearn has navigated the boxing career of the likes of Carl Froch and Tony Bellew in the past, as well as taking Anthony Joshua from his first professional fight all the way to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world and one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing.

Not to mention the fact that the Englishman now promotes none other than Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, hence why he is in Mexico this weekend promoting the Canelo vs Ryder fight. Given the fact that Hearn is such a big name in boxing circles these days, his predictions are usually very popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder this Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, the Matchroom Boxing CEO has given is Canelo vs Ryder prediction. Although ‘Canelo’ is still one of the pound-for-pound kings and is the single biggest draw in the sport, Hearn feels that there has never been a better time to fight the great Mexican.

With just hours until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs Ryder fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is still the biggest star in the sport so his fights are watched from every corner of the globe!

With the fight almost upon us, Eddie Hearn has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Canelo vs Ryder fight playing out. As he promotes both fighters, Hearn hasn’t given a definitive prediction but feels that Ryder is massively up against it and must be punch perfect to beat ‘Canelo’.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the Matchroom Boxing kingpin revealed that he believes there has never been a better time to fight ‘Canelo’, given his recent performances and the fact he had surgery not so long ago:

“You going to get a very focused, a very determined ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday night. He’s fighting in front of 50,000 of his own people, his family, his city. He isn’t just going to hand his belts over to John Ryder.

“John Ryder is going to come to fight. He’s going to sit on the chest of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, and if he does, you’re going to get a fantastic fight.

“John Ryder isn’t going to come to survive. He won’t try to come and get a respectable loss. He’ll give it everything on Saturday night and you’re going to see a great fight.

“You’ll see something very special on Saturday night.”

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info



🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +850

