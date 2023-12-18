The Philadelphia Eagles have fallen on some tougher times over the past couple of weeks. Their mid-season schedule was an absolute gauntlet, as they had to play games against the Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys, and 49ers over the past four games. They made it through most of the stretch while maintaining the best record in the NFL, but back-t0-back losses by the Eagles saw them drop out of the #1 spot in the NFC East, as well as the entire conference. But they’ll have a chance to take back the lead in the division if they are able to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Eagles Back In First Place… At Least For A Night

Cowboys and Eagles both clinched playoff spots today for the third consecutive season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2023

They handed the Cowboys the keys to the NFC East last week in their disappointing Sunday Night Football loss. It was a let-down to end the tough stretch in that fashion, and put Philly behind the 8-ball heading into the final four weeks. But thankfully for Jalen Hurts and company, they had the softest remaining schedule of any NFL team heading into Week 15, while the Cowboys still had some formidable opponents on theirs.

And before the Eagles can even take the field this week, they are back in first place in the East.

Dallas came out completely flat in their game against Buffalo, losing 31-10 to drop their record to 10-4, snapping a tie between them and Philadelphia in the standings. So if Nick Siriani’s team is able to come out on top against Pete Carroll’s, then they’ll take a full-game lead heading into the last three.

Eagles Favored But Hurts’ Status Is A Question Mark

The Eagles have loss 7 straight games vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/HDaDo2unoc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 13, 2023

Despite being the road team, the Eagles will be the favorites for the prime time contest. The line is currently sitting at -3 in their favor, but that is subject to heavy change given the status of both quarterbacks. Hurts has come down with an illness that is bad enough to change his designation for the game to questionable, which would be a big factor for their chances. Geno Smith has a questionable listing as well, and it would be Drew Lock who would start for the second-straight time while looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Next week, the Eagles will take on the Giants, while the Cowboys will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins.