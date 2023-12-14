NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles Haven’t Defeated The Seattle Seahawks In 15 Years

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Philadelphia Eagles were at the top of the NFL just a couple of weeks ago, and it looked like they’d be the team to beat, not only in the NFC, but overall. But they have since lost two in a row to conference rivals in the 49ers and Cowboys, and are now listed as the 5th seed in the playoff picture. They’ll take on the Seahawks this weekend with a chance to right the ship, but if history is any indicator, the cold streak will continue for the Eagles.

The Last Time The Eagles Beat The Seahawks Was 2008

The two sides don’t meet all that often, despite both being in the same conference. In fact, the Seahawks have only played against the Eagles seven times since the year 2008, and have lost every single one of the matchups.

The stretch coincided with some of the better Seattle teams in franchise history. The Seahawks were yearly Super Bowl contenders throughout the decade between 2010 and 2020, with 10+ wins in 8 of 9 seasons during the stretch, two Super Bowl appearances, and a ring. It is no surprise to learn that Seattle beat teams regularly throughout the decade, but the 7-0 mark against the Eagles sticks out.

The last Eagles victory in the matchup came in 2008. Seneca Wallace threw a 90 yard touchdown in the first quarter of that game, but it was pretty much all Donovan McNabb and David Akers the rest of the way, as Philadelphia won 26-7.

Philly Will Look To Buck The Trend On Monday Night

Nick Sirianni and company will look to reverse the trend this coming Monday night. Both teams are desperate for a win for different reasons, as the Eagles will be looking to take back the lead in their division and perhaps even in the entire NFC. The Seahawks are clinging to playoff hope, and a loss in Week 15 would be detrimental to their efforts going forward.

If Philadelphia does beat Seattle for the first time in 15 years, it will bode well for the Eagles down the stretch. It will be arguably their toughest remaining contest, as they are scheduled to take on the Giants twice as well as the Cardinals, giving them a great shot at achieving their late-season goals.

The game will be played in Seattle, and the Eagles are currently listed as 4.5 point road favorites.

