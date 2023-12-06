NFL

Eagles Should Consider Benching Jalen Hurts This Week, Says Former NFL QB

Before their loss against the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, the general overall consensus was that the Eagles were the best team in the NFL. They had the league’s best record and were beating Super Bowl contenders in order to achieve their 10-1 mark, and quarterback Jalen Hurts was near or at the top of the MVP odds board at every sportsbook in America. Now, just a week later, there are some talking heads that believe Philadelphia should bench their starting quarterback for the upcoming game and perhaps even longer.

Eagles Should Consider Benching Jalen Hurts, Says Former NFL QB

On NFL Total Access on Tuesday, former #1 overall pick David Carr and his co-hosts were breaking down the Eagles’ quarterback situation, touching on the fact that Hurts has been banged up here and there and is not fully healthy heading into the home stretch of the schedule. He had the following solution for Philly:

Clearly Jalen isn’t comfortable reading through a defense in a drop back pass scenario. Some would say he’s not even good at it. I think when you look at this team, you have to have a serious conversation if you’re Philly, and you have to really say, ‘Is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get fully healthy’.

Carr’s co-host Michael Robinson brought up the scenario of Hurts coming to his head coach and telling him that he is healthy, only for Nick Siriani to go with Mariota during the most important time of the NFL season. Carr’s response was to look at the “big picture”.

Benching An MVP Candidate Now Seems Outlandish

While Hurts may not be the traditional drop back passer that Carr is alluding to, he has been one of the major keys to the success of the Eagles over the past couple of seasons. He played perhaps the best game of his career in the Super Bowl last year despite his team coming up short, and benching a player who is still in the top-5 in MVP consideration would be one of the crazier moves that we have seen recently.

The Eagles will do their best to hold on to the #1 seed in the NFC this weekend, but they will be road underdogs in a prime time matchup. The Cowboys have been playing as well as anyone since the end of October and will be looking to gain some serious ground in the division if they are able to come up with a win.

