NFL MVP Odds: Prescott And Purdy Are The Current Favorites To Win

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The NFL MVP race has been quite a roller coaster this season. In 2023, there has been no total standout. We’ve had solid and impressive quarterback play from more than a handful of players at certain points in the year, but no player has strung together enough consistent performances to be a runaway candidate for the award. And after Week 13’s action around the league, two names have emerged as favorites who were in the middle of the pack just a few weeks ago.

NFL MVP Race: No Standout Performances Yet In 2023

Patrick Mahomes started out the season as the favorite after winning the MVP award last year, but the Chiefs aren’t putting up the dominant performances that we’ve been accustomed to. The QB ranks 5th in touchdown passes and 8th in yards, and Kansas City is 8-4 and currently in fourth place in the AFC. He currently has a designation of +800.

Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson still have strong cases and are tied on the odds board at +800. There are still five games left to play and Miami and Baltimore figure to be competing for the #1 seed in the AFC, so don’t be surprised to see one of them make a move up the board. Down from his standing as the favorite last week is Jalen Hurts (+500) after the Eagles were crushed by the 49ers on Sunday.

Purdy & Prescott Now Top The List

But in looking at the board on Monday morning, there are two names at the top that haven’t been there yet in 2023. Coming in as the slight favorite after NFL Week 13’s Sunday action is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+225). There haven’t been many players around the league who have played better than Prescott over the last few weeks, as he has thrown 20 touchdowns and 2 interceptions over the last six games for Dallas, and the team has won four in a row.

Bet on Dak Prescott For NFL MVP (+225) at BetOnline

Also shooting up the odds board is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who leads the league in multiple categories, including completion percentage and QBR. With the recent surge for San Francisco in the win column, there is plenty of reason to believe that the former 7th round pick has a shot at perhaps the most prestigious individual award that the NFL has to offer. He is currently just behind Prescott on the board, coming in with a designation of +300.

There are two players within the top-8 that aren’t quarterbacks. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is threatening the 2,000 yard mark and is +1200, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey touchdown scoring machine, and is listed at +2200.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

