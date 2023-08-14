In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted QB Jalen Hurts. He fell to the second round and has since then become the franchise QB for Philly. His stock continues to rise after he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. With a number of offensive players returning, the Eagles are primed to have another big year.

As one of the best QBs in the NFL, Hurts is getting new opportunities to increase his wealth. Today, it was announced that the 25-year-old is the latest NFL athlete to sign with the Jordan Brand.

Jalen Hurts signs with the Jordan Brand as his newest partnership

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is signing with the Jordan Brand, They announced on Instagram. 👟 pic.twitter.com/s0EboK015b — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 14, 2023



During the 2022 season, Jalen Hurts wore player-exclusive Jordan Brand cleats. He did this in every game, including their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was only fitting that he signed with the Jordan family. On top of this lucrative deal with Jordan, Hurts also got paid by the Eagles this offseason.

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with Philadelphia in April. He had some ties with Under Armour in the past, but he’ll exclusively be rocking the Jordan Brand from now on. Other NFL athletes to sign with the Jordan Brand include Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel, Bryce Young, Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Chase Claypool, Cam Jordan, Kyle Pitts, Bobby Wagner, and Devin White.

Jalen Hurts’ first Jordan commercial 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L3ZgYyc1Bi — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 14, 2023



The terms of his deal have not been disclosed, but expect Hurts to get what he deserves. He proved last season that everything’s falling into place. Philly went out and got him a WR1 in A.J. Brown, not to mention DeVonta Smith as his second option. In the NFL’s Top 100 list, Hurts was voted the third-best player in the league by his peers. Hurts has a long career ahead of him as one of the league’s best QBs.