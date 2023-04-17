Eagles Make Jalen Hurts Highest Paid Player In NFL History

Jalen Hurts had an impressive third season in the NFL, having his best statistical year and leading his Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. And on Monday morning, the team rewarded him with the biggest annual pay day in league history.

As multiple outlets have reported, the Eagles are handing Hurts a five-year extension that is worth $255 million, with $179 million of it being fully guaranteed. It is the first time in team history that they have given out a contract with a no-trade clause included. The extension will kick in after the 2023 season, in which Hurts is scheduled to make just north of $4 million.

Eagles Give Jalen Hurts $51 Million Per Year

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

But the raise will be enormous starting the following year. Jalen Hurts will receive the highest annual salary of anyone in the NFL, coming in at $51 million. For comparison, Aaron Rodgers will make $49 million, and Deshaun Watson will make $46 million.

Hurts proved his worth to the team last season. He entered the 2022 campaign as a middle of the pack quarterback, but his prowess as a dual threat quarterback were on full display throughout the year. He finished with 3,700+ yards passing and 22 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, and also rushed for 760 yards and another 10 scores.

Most importantly, the team was 14-1 when Hurts started.

There has been some seriously high praise of the quarterback this offseason. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was quoted saying that, “It’s like having Michael Jordan out there.”

The owner Jeffrey Lurie added his own, explaining how hard it is to find a good quarterback and that they now have one and aren’t letting him get away.

Other QBs In Line To Take Over Hurts’ Spot

Just how long will Hurts remain as the highest paid player? The status of NFL financials changes pretty much monthly, with new players receiving record-breaking pay days seemingly every off-season. There are a couple of players in line for big contract extensions that will almost certainly push Hurts down the list, including the likes of Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year: 1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Hurts is represented by Nicole Lynn of Clutch Sports, who became the first female agent to represent a Super Bowl quarterback in NFL history. She is certainly making more waves this week as she locked down the most lucrative yearly deal in league history for her client.

Hurts was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and took over the Eagle’s starting job from Carson Wentz in 2021.

