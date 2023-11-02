NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC matchup in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Eagles vs Cowboys Picks 

  • Philadelphia Eagles -3.0 (-110)
  • AJ Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+110)
Eagles vs Cowboys Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 9 with the best record in the NFL at 7-1. Jalen Hurts is the current betting favorite to win MVP and they look like the team to beat after narrowly falling to defeat in the Super Bowl last season.

They’ve beaten some good opposition so far, most notably the Miami Dolphins and the Cowboys shouldn’t present too much of a challenge. Dallas have lost just twice this season to the Cardinals and 49ers, so they won’t be a pushover either.

However, this matchup favors the Eagles massively. When these two sides met last season, Philadelphia won the first encounter comfortably and despite losing the second, they took Dallas right down to the wire without an injured Hurts.

Our pick for this one is the host’s spread at -3.0.

Eagles vs Cowboys Pick 2: AJ Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+110 with BetOnline)

After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, AJ Brown has picked it up massively. He was recently named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October thanks to a historic period, recording 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Since coming into the NFL, Brown has 16 touchdowns with one yard or less of separation – the most in the league. He won his first career Player of the Month award and became the first Eagles receiver to ever earn the honor.

He also became the first player with over 125 receiving yards in six straight games, and looks a great bet to score a touchdown anytime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles vs Cowboys Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -160 | Dallas Cowboys: +140
  • Point Spread: Eagles (-3.0) -110 | Cowboys (+3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

