The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC matchup in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Eagles vs Cowboys Picks

Philadelphia Eagles -3.0 (-110)

AJ Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Eagles vs Cowboys Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 9 with the best record in the NFL at 7-1. Jalen Hurts is the current betting favorite to win MVP and they look like the team to beat after narrowly falling to defeat in the Super Bowl last season.

They’ve beaten some good opposition so far, most notably the Miami Dolphins and the Cowboys shouldn’t present too much of a challenge. Dallas have lost just twice this season to the Cardinals and 49ers, so they won’t be a pushover either.

However, this matchup favors the Eagles massively. When these two sides met last season, Philadelphia won the first encounter comfortably and despite losing the second, they took Dallas right down to the wire without an injured Hurts.

Our pick for this one is the host’s spread at -3.0.

Eagles vs Cowboys Pick 2: AJ Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+110 with BetOnline)

After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, AJ Brown has picked it up massively. He was recently named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October thanks to a historic period, recording 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Since coming into the NFL, Brown has 16 touchdowns with one yard or less of separation – the most in the league. He won his first career Player of the Month award and became the first Eagles receiver to ever earn the honor.

He also became the first player with over 125 receiving yards in six straight games, and looks a great bet to score a touchdown anytime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles vs Cowboys Odds and Line

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -160 | Dallas Cowboys: +140

Philadelphia Eagles: -160 | Dallas Cowboys: +140 Point Spread: Eagles (-3.0) -110 | Cowboys (+3.0) -110

Eagles (-3.0) -110 | Cowboys (+3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110