Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Backed To Receive Over 48.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds

Olly Taliku
Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert

Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, we have gathered all of Dallas Goedert’s best prop bets before the Eagles matchup with the Chiefs this Sunday. 

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Goedert vs the Chiefs.

  • Goedert to score 1st TD +1200
  • Goedert total receiving yards – Over/Under 48.5
  • Goedert anytime TD +187

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Goedert is averaging 585 receiving yards per game
  • Goedert averaged 12.8 yards per reception this season
  • Goedert has 3 receiving TDs this season
  • 23 receiving yards and 5 receptions in NFC Championship win vs 49ers

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on Super Bowl LVII

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
