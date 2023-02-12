Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, we have gathered all of Dallas Goedert’s best prop bets before the Eagles matchup with the Chiefs this Sunday.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Goedert vs the Chiefs.

Goedert to score 1st TD +1200

Goedert total receiving yards – Over/Under 48.5

Goedert anytime TD +187

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats Kit

Goedert is averaging 585 receiving yards per game

Goedert averaged 12.8 yards per reception this season

Goedert has 3 receiving TDs this season

23 receiving yards and 5 receptions in NFC Championship win vs 49ers

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.