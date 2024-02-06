NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Will Play First Ever NFL Game In Brazil In 2024

The NFL has been looking to expand its borders for many years. They began their International Series back in 2007 with games in London, England, and they’ve since expanded to other cities outside of the United States.

Philadelphia Eagles Will Play First NFL Game In Brazil

But for the first time ever, there will be an NFL game played in South America during the 2024 regular season, and it will be the Philadelphia Eagles who will be considered the home team for the contest.

The host nation will be Brazil, and the game will be played in the city of São Paulo. It will be played during Week 1 of the upcoming NFL regular season, though we won’t know who the Eagles will be playing against until the official schedule is released in the spring.

While it will be the first NFL game played in South America, it won’t be the first in a Latin American country. There have been four games played in Mexico City as well, with the first being back in 2016.

The Game Will Be Held On A Friday In Week 1

The game holds a bit more significance than just the location, though. In addition to expanding across the globe, the league wants to expand across the calendar, too. Thursday Night Football has been a full time fixture since 2012, and the NFL held a game on Black Friday last season that proved to be a hit for Amazon.

They’ll go again for the Friday slot, as the game between the Eagles and their yet-to-be-determined opponent will be the first Friday night Week 1 game in the NFL since 1950.

Philadelphia has only played in one international game in the long history of the program. That came in 2018 when they defeated the Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The other international games will go on as scheduled in addition to the Brazil game. The Bears, Vikings, and Jaguars will all have “home” games in London, while the Panthers will be one of the teams playing in Munich, Germany next season. All of their opponents will also be announced when the schedule is released.

