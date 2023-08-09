In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins took WR Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick. Over his first two seasons, he’s racked up 2,371 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. Waddle led the NFL in yards per reception last season at (18.1). Tyreek Hill and himself were one of the top WRs duos in the NFL last season, even with Tua Tagovailoa missing time.

This week, the Dolphins are having a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. At practice today, Waddle took a shot to his mid-section and exited practice early. Head coach Mike McDaniel talked with the media before practice today. An update on Waddle might not come as quickly as some hoped.

After taking a shot to the ribs at practice today, Jaylen Waddle could miss some time during the preseason

Now Jaylen Waddle is exiting practice after getting hurt on a play pic.twitter.com/QcZEUQjcoL — Jai (@Jai_305_) August 9, 2023



An injury to one of the Top 2 WRs is not how the Miami Dolphins wanted the preseason to start. Their first regular season game is just over a month away on September 10 vs the Chargers. If Jaylen Waddle did hurt his ribs at practice today, Miami could play it extremely cautiously with him before the season begins.

For a player in his position, a rib injury cannot be taken lightly. Waddle is catching the ball and getting tackled and taking big hits all season long. Starting off the summer with a rib injury is less than ideal for the 24-year-old. If Waddle does miss some time to start the season, WR Tyreek Hill could see even more targets.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says WR Jaylen Waddle has been having one of the best training camps among teammates. Tua also shared his concern for Waddle, who left Wednesday’s practice with an injury to the midsection. pic.twitter.com/CQdFNgF9CH — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 9, 2023



Even with Waddle as his teammate, Tyreek Hill has the second-most receiving yards (1,710) last season. That was a career-high for Hill in his first season with the Dolphins. His 170 targets and 119 catches were also career highs. He played in all 17 regular season games for Miami. Jaylen Waddle also played in all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2022. We should have more information soon on just how serious his injury actually is.