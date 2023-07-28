At the Dolphins training camp yesterday, WR Tyreek Hill and CB Jalen Ramsey were lined up against each other. They were both participating in 11-on-11 drills. Hill and Ramsey appeared to get tangled up and both players fell to the ground. Ramsey was clearly hurt after the play and took a few extra seconds to get up.

He walked off the field under his own power, but Ramsey missed the rest of camp yesterday. After practice was over, Ramsey was carted off the field and was further evaluated. This morning, head coach Mike McDaniel said that his All-Pro CB will be having surgery today at 1:00 pm. It’s yet to be determined just how much time he will miss.

Jalen Ramsey is set to have surgery on the meniscus in his left knee

McDaniel took a solid 3 minutes, started his presser, and discussed Jalen Ramsey’s injury sustained in practice yesterday. “The contact (with Hill) was after he had injured it,” Mike McDaniel said. Said it was indeed a non-contact injury. “Jalen spoke to the team, and it really… pic.twitter.com/Th0vY6xjaC — Jacob Meshel (@JacobMeshel) July 28, 2023

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a trade for three-time All-Pro CB, Jalen Ramsey. With his knee injury at practice yesterday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Ramsey will miss the start of the season. At his pre-practice media session this morning, McDaniel said it was a non-contact injury and that it did not occur when Ramsey and Hill collided.

Prior to yesterday, Ramsey did not have any previous knee problems. Losing Ramsey was tough for the start of Miami’s 2023 season. Rasmey was set to play alongside long-time Dolphin CB, Xavien Howard. For now, Howard is back to being the leader of the secondary until Ramsey is healthy enough to make a return.

Dolphins’ six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season with the injury that he suffered during today’s practice, per league sources. Ramsey’s ACL is intact, though, which is a positive. pic.twitter.com/oGLxJPDpo6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023



The team did note that Ramsey’s ACL was still intact after yesterday. Once he has the surgery this afternoon, a timetable should come out on when fans can expect a possible return.