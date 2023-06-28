Travis Kelce Says He Is Underpaid, Doesn’t Want To Follow Tyreek Hill

Since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, it has been Travis Kelce who has been widely regarded as the best tight end in the NFL. He has been a huge contributor to the successes of the Kansas City Chiefs over the last half-decade, and he longs to be paid as such.

Travis Kelce: I’m Underpaid But Happy

Everyone knows #Chiefs 8x Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce is underpaid, but he’s learned to accept it, but even Travis admitted that at times, “it makes you think you’re being taken advantage of:” “My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am ,” Kelce told Tom Kludt… pic.twitter.com/9csPiobppq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 28, 2023

Kelce was drafted in 2013, but it took him some time to become the dominant force that he is today. He has had 8 straight 1,000+ yard seasons, qualifying for the Pro Bowl in each of them, and scored 59 touchdowns over that span. He is coming off of what is the best statistical season of his career, putting up career-high numbers in catches (110) and touchdowns (12) while racking up 1,338 yards through the air.

But it isn’t just his regular season performances that make Travis Kelce who he is. He has been known to turn on another gear in the playoffs, and has the numbers to back it up. Since the Chiefs began their dynastic run back in 2020, Kelce has played in 12 postseason games and scored 14 touchdowns. In 8 of those games, he had 95+ yards receiving.

He capped it off with his most recent showing, a 6-catch, 81-yard night during the 2023 Super Bowl in which he also scored Kansas City’s first touchdown.

Kelce Paid Less Than Some Inferior Tight Ends

Update: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce says he’s underpaid, expresses desire for higher salary to his agents. More here:https://t.co/OEDL5u9aPF pic.twitter.com/LJAoeRhxtp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 28, 2023

Despite all of those accolades, Kelce is tied for the 4th-highest paid tight end in the NFL. He has an annual salary of $14.3 million, but takes home less cash at the end of the day than Dallas Goedert, Dawson Knox, and David Njoku.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by Kelce.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am. Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Kelce points to one of his former teammates as a potential reason to not raise a fuss about getting a raise. Tyreek Hill wanted more money from the Chiefs last off-season, who were unwilling to meet his price tag. He was shipped off to Miami where the Dolphins paid him the cash that he was asking for, but Hill’s team fizzled out in the wild card round while the Chiefs were crowned with another Super Bowl championship.

Said Kelce, “The free market looks like fun until you go somewhere, and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

NFL Betting Guides You May Like