The Miami Dolphins have high expectations and a tough schedule in 2023, and promise to have one of the more high-powered offenses in the league.

Jaylen Waddle Full Go At Dolphins Practice Thursday

Dolphins injury report for Thursday – major change is an upgrade to full participate for WR Jaylen Waddle DNP once again for Terron Armstead and Elijah Campbell pic.twitter.com/H8yHCvJ2gf — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 7, 2023

They rely heavily on their speedy wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who make up one of the top attacks in the league. But Waddle had been limited over the past couple of weeks with an oblique injury, and his status heading into the season was unknown.

Waddle didn’t participate in any of Miami’s preseason games, and was either out or a limited participant at practice since early to mid-August. There were constant updates given, but we have yet to see Waddle in full speed action yet as we approach Week 1, but things are looking positive on the injury front for Miami’s third-year man.

Waddle, Hill Make Up A Dynamic Duo For Tagovailoa

Jaylen Waddle, good to go Week 1 pic.twitter.com/bUKTxGmwB7 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 29, 2023

It was reported on Thursday that Waddle had been upgraded to a full participant in practice, and his name was subsequently removed from the team’s injury report. The Dolphins will take on the LA Chargers this Sunday in a cross-country road game, and it is important for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have all hands on deck, especially the ones that he is most comfortable and familiar with throwing to.

Jaylen Waddle has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, putting up 1,356 on 75 catches for an average of 18.1 yards per reception, which was tops in the league. He will surely be Miami’s second option as long as Hill is around and at full strength, but the Dolphins should have an offense that is high-powered enough to allow both players to put up big numbers.

As it stands on Thursday evening, the Dolphins are currently 3-point underdogs for their game against the Chargers.

