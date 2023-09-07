Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the most important season of his NFL career. His offense is stacked with high-powered weapons and a coach that knows how to utilize them, and he will soon be coming up on the end of his contract and will be playing for a new deal.

(VIDEO) Tua Tagovailoa on Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/WnyK9PRysG — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 6, 2023

While Tagovailoa was considered an MVP candidate through the first half of the 2022 season, it has been the injuries that have kept him from showcasing his potential elite talent. He suffered multiple concussions last year, which ultimately ended his season prematurely after leading the league in quarterback rating. The Dolphins snuck into the playoffs, but had to face off against the Bills with their third string quarterback under center.

Tagovailoa has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL since being drafted. He has received unusual amounts of criticism and has been under the microscope at every step, with many claiming that Miami made the wrong choice in selecting him altogether back in 2020.

The Dolphins held the 5th pick in that draft, and the decision was down to Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Miami opted to go with Tua, who struggled during his first two seasons in the league, while Herbert gained the status of being one of the league’s best at a young age after being picked by the Chargers 6th overall.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he wouldn’t like to play 17 games in 2023. He’d “love to.” pic.twitter.com/l1Kgp6RSBt — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 6, 2023

The two will have their careers linked forever, for better or worse, and Tagovailoa has gotten the brunt of the disrespect in the conversation so far. But when asked if he compares himself with Herbert at all, Tua had the following to say:

Justin is a totally different player than me. Justin can throw the deep balls as far as anyone in this league. There’s things that Justin does that I look at and say ‘Oh my gosh.’ Sometimes you can’t help but fan over those plays. We’re just different in our styles and who we are as football players. Got a tremendous amount of respect for him. And, yeah, it’s him going against our defense and our offense going against their defense.

When looking at team success, the two aren’t all that far apart. Both the Dolphins and Chargers qualified for the playoffs for the first time since that 2020 Draft last year, and both teams came up short in the Wild Card round. Tagovailoa did not play due to injury.

The two sides will face off this coming Sunday to open the season, as the Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles. The game will kick off at 4:25PM Eastern.

