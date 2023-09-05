NFL

Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead has yet to practice, rookie Devon Achane and Jaylen Waddle returned on Monday

It’s that time of year again. The NFL season is just a few days away and teams are fully prepared for their Week 1 opponents. Coaches and players have the entire offseason to plan for their first game. This is the only game on each team’s schedule where they have weeks in advance to gameplan. 

The Miami Dolphins have been doing that this offseason, but the team has also had more injuries than they hoped. Veteran tackle Terron Armstead has yet to practice. He is dealing with a right leg injury. Luckily, Devon Achane and Jaylen Waddle both returned to practice on Monday. On Sunday, the Dolphins open the 2023 season against the Chargers on the road.

The Dolphins are not at full strength to start the 2023 season this Sunday vs. the Chargers


On August 17, Terron Armstead was carted off the field with a right leg injury. Out of all the injuries the Dolphins are dealing with, Armstead may be the most important. Keeping QB Tua Tagovailoa healthy this season is a key priority for Miami. After the concussions that Tua dealt with in 2022, their franchise QB cannot afford to have backups on the offensive line.

Yesterday, head coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead is “progressing” in making a return. However, his status for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Chargers is in jeopardy. Making their return at Monday’s practice was star WR Jaylen Waddle. The 24-year-old was dealing with a midsection injury. Waddle got injured in a joint practice with the Falcons on August 9.


Additionally, rookie RB Devon Achane returned to yesterday’s practice. He will play an important role for the Dolphins to begin the 2023 season. Achane will be taking the snaps for the injured Jeff Wilson Jr. It was announced last week that he will be starting 2023 on the IR. It’s not ideal for the Dolphins, but they can make it work. Devon Achane showed promise during the preseason and his speed is undeniable. Miami is (+3) vs. the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

