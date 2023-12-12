NFL

Dolphins Collapse Late, Ravens Now In Sole Possession Of #1 Seed In The AFC

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Miami Dolphins entered Week 14 as the number one team in the AFC and in control of their own destiny when it came to home field advantage in the playoffs. It looked as though they would end the week there, too, despite the Baltimore Ravens winning and taking over the top spot on Sunday afternoon. But the Dolphins wound up blowing a 14-point lead with 3 minutes left in the game against the Titans on Monday night, shocking the home crowd, who cascaded boos upon the players as they left the field.

Dolphins Lose Heartbreaker, And #1 Spot In AFC

The Dolphins deserved it. They entered the game as 13.5 point favorites, a near lock given that they’d yet to lose at home in 2023 and the Titans were winless on the road. Tennessee was playing without their top defensive player, and Miami’s defense that has been one of the top-rated over the past month was hoping to feast on a rookie quarterback.

Neither team seemed to seize control through the first three quarters, which was a win for the Titans. The Dolphins took the momentum thanks to a pair of late-fourth quarter mistakes by the Titans, which opened up a 14 point lead that appeared to be insurmountable. Since 2016, NFL teams that held a 14+ point lead with under 3 minutes remaining were 767-0.

They are now 767-1.

Ravens Will Keep Their Spot At The Top

The Titans came storming back with two impressive touchdown scoring drives, and their defense stopped both of Miami’s attempts at offensive answers of their own. Tennessee snuck in a two point conversion after the first touchdown, which resulted in a one-point lead after the second, which wound up being the margin of victory in the game.

It is a huge blow to Miami’s chances of landing the #1 seed in the AFC. They now drop into second place with their 9-4 record, allowing Baltimore to remain at the top. It isn’t over for the Dolphins, though, as the Ravens have the toughest remaining schedule of any team, which includes a date with Miami that is now a must-win for Mike McDaniel’s team.

Not only is Miami’s shot at the #1 seed in jeopardy, but the loss opens the cracked door just a bit more for the Buffalo Bills, who were left for dead just a couple of weeks ago when it came to their chances of winning the AFC East. Buffalo is now just two games back with four to play, and they will visit the Dolphins during the final week of the season, a game which could be for all the marbles in the division.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

