NFL

NFL Odds: Can Tyreek Hill Really Win The 2023 MVP Award?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
17013913116612
17013913116612

No wide receiver has ever won the NFL MVP award. In fact, no position player has taken home the hardware since 2012 when running back Adrian Peterson was named the most valuable, as it has been quarterbacks every year since. But if Tyreek Hill is able to meet his lofty goal of gaining 2,000 yards on the year, then it will be tough to deny him the honors for the 2023 season.

No Wide Receiver Has Ever Won The NFL MVP Award

No wide receiver has ever hit the mark. Calvin Johnson came close in 2012, putting up 1,964 yards that year and setting the single season record. But Johnson didn’t win the MVP award for his efforts, as that was coincidentally the year that Peterson was named the winner, and as no one from a 4-12 team would be considered.

But the Miami Dolphins are far from being NFL bottom feeders. They are currently sitting at 9-3 and in first place in the AFC, and are expected to make some serious noise in the playoffs. They have one of the most potent and high-powered offenses that we have seen in recent years (and beyond), and Tyreek Hill has been a key component to the attack.

Some say that he’s even more than a key component, but the actual reason why Miami has been able to accomplish what they have so far this year.

Hill Is Ahead Of Tua And Mahomes On Odds Board

The oddsmakers are taking notice. On the NFL MVP board at BetOnline, Hill currently has the fourth-shortest odds of any player. His designation sits at +700 entering Week 14, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+950) and Lamar Jackson (+1000). His odds are also shorter than his quarterback’s, as Tua Tagovailoa is currently well behind the pack at +1100.

Bet on Tyreek Hill For MVP (+700) at BetOnline

He’d have to overcome the three players listed ahead of him, all of whom have been playing some of their best football lately. No QBs have been hotter lately than Dak Prescott (+225) and Brock Purdy (+250), and Jalen Hurts (+450) was listed as the favorite just a couple of weeks ago when the Eagles were dominating. But if Hill is the first player to hit the 2K mark, he will see his odds shorten even more.

Hill needs to gain 518 receiving yards over the final five games to hit the illustrious mark, an average of 104 yards per game.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
17013913116612
NFL

LATEST NFL Odds: Can Tyreek Hill Really Win The 2023 MVP Award?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 09 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7
NFL
Browns News: Amari Cooper Will Play Sunday, Joe Flacco Activated
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 09 2023

There will be few teams in the league with more at stake in their Week 14 game than the Cleveland Browns. Their place in the standings has taken a bit…

1837883754.0
NFL
The Green Bay Packers Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 08 2023

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past month. After starting the season with a 2-5 record, Matt LaFluer’s squad has…

Bobby Okereke Giants pic
NFL
Will Bobby Okereke earn a Pro Bowl selection in year one with the Giants?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: After missing the last eight games, Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Austin Ekeler could see a decreased workload over the final five games of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
After being benched the last two games, Zach Wilson will start in Week 14 for the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Arrow to top