NFL Odds: Can Tyreek Hill Really Win The 2023 MVP Award?

No wide receiver has ever won the NFL MVP award. In fact, no position player has taken home the hardware since 2012 when running back Adrian Peterson was named the most valuable, as it has been quarterbacks every year since. But if Tyreek Hill is able to meet his lofty goal of gaining 2,000 yards on the year, then it will be tough to deny him the honors for the 2023 season.

Tyreek Hill is 519 receiving yards away from 2000 yards with 5 games left to play 🤯 Best WR in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/OgrIut19M6 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 3, 2023

No wide receiver has ever hit the mark. Calvin Johnson came close in 2012, putting up 1,964 yards that year and setting the single season record. But Johnson didn’t win the MVP award for his efforts, as that was coincidentally the year that Peterson was named the winner, and as no one from a 4-12 team would be considered.

But the Miami Dolphins are far from being NFL bottom feeders. They are currently sitting at 9-3 and in first place in the AFC, and are expected to make some serious noise in the playoffs. They have one of the most potent and high-powered offenses that we have seen in recent years (and beyond), and Tyreek Hill has been a key component to the attack.

Some say that he’s even more than a key component, but the actual reason why Miami has been able to accomplish what they have so far this year.

Hill Is Ahead Of Tua And Mahomes On Odds Board

Tyreek Hill said he doesn’t think a wide receiver winning MVP is realistic. “I’d be happier if Tua got it.” Cheetah said his family talks to him about his 2,000+ yard receiving pace daily. He tries to avoid it but promised he’d buy his dream car if he gets it: Aston Martin V12. pic.twitter.com/rwnRBF2m25 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 8, 2023

The oddsmakers are taking notice. On the NFL MVP board at BetOnline, Hill currently has the fourth-shortest odds of any player. His designation sits at +700 entering Week 14, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+950) and Lamar Jackson (+1000). His odds are also shorter than his quarterback’s, as Tua Tagovailoa is currently well behind the pack at +1100.

He’d have to overcome the three players listed ahead of him, all of whom have been playing some of their best football lately. No QBs have been hotter lately than Dak Prescott (+225) and Brock Purdy (+250), and Jalen Hurts (+450) was listed as the favorite just a couple of weeks ago when the Eagles were dominating. But if Hill is the first player to hit the 2K mark, he will see his odds shorten even more.

Hill needs to gain 518 receiving yards over the final five games to hit the illustrious mark, an average of 104 yards per game.